North Royalton, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Congratulations to the following six Strongsville High School seniors who have been recognized in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program. Gabriel Griffiths, Jennifer Nguyen, and Charles Parsons are ‘Commended Students’ and among the top five percent of 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 Merit Program by taking the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Bhavya Anoop, Avery Scullin, and Raina Sinha have been named National Merit Semifinalists. They are among the 16,000 nationwide semifinalists, representing less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States. These academically talented semifinalists now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO