Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Beloved Philadelphia crossing guard gets emotional sendoff after 38 years
"I didn't have children and these are my children," Carman Harris said. "I always call them my babies. I have 38 years' worth of babies."
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
philasun.com
A century of excellence: The work and legacy of Rev. Leon Sullivan lives on
One hundred years ago on October 16, many from Philadelphia would say a very special person was born. That would be Leon H. Sullivan, who years later went on to become an ordained minister and the pastor of one of Philadelphia’s long-standing African American churches, Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango in North Philadelphia.
Philly superintendent promises to end ineffective programs as part of strategic plan
The School District of Philadelphia lacks a clear “theory of action” when it comes to raising student achievement, according to a report from Superintendent Tony Watlington’s transition team. “When initiatives are launched, they rarely go to scale as they come from separate departments in the central office...
wiareport.com
University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler Is Honored by the American Academy of Religion
Anthea Butler, Geraldine R. Segal Professor of American Social Thought at the University of Pennsylvania, has received the 2022 Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion from the American Academy of Religion. The Marty Award is given annually to an individual whose work helps advance the public understanding of religion.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Majority of Philly students may need to use ‘alternative pathways’ to graduate, study finds
If Pennsylvania’s new high school graduation standards had been in place in 2018 and 2019, just 35% of Philadelphia’s public school students would have been able to graduate based on their test scores alone, according to a recent report from the Philadelphia Education Research Consortium (PERC). An additional...
thecentersquare.com
As nearby small cities lower murder rates, Philadelphia looks for solutions
(The Center Square) – Homicides in Philadelphia have been stubbornly high compared to just a few years ago, and elected officials have started to look for answers in other cities. While some crime has risen in a number of cities in recent years, few cities have seen a worse...
Students, businesses on alert after pattern of robberies in University City
Philadelphia police are investigating a pattern of recent robberies in University City between Market and Chestnut streets.
'Avogeddon': Philadelphia nonprofit giving away thousands of free avocados
FREE AVOCADOS: The giveaway runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21 at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
'God is a Phillies fan': Philadelphia Catholic school cheers on the home team
"We do know God is a Phillies fan, so it's okay that we pray for the Phillies," said Principal Sister John Magdalen.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
pennbets.com
Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons
Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
Painting and drawing exhibition to open
The exhibition “The Art of Patrick Connors (1958-2022): Bridging Poetry and Vision” will be on view at Studio Incamminati School for Contemporary Realist Art, on the 7th floor of the Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St., from Oct. 28 to Jan. 6. The exhibition is free to the...
phlcouncil.com
WEEKLY REPORT: CITING PAINFUL LESSONS FROM CITY HISTORY, MEMBERS RAISE ALARM OVER CONDITIONS AT JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER
COUNCIL RESOLUTION URGES CITY TO FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OVER OVERCROWDING AT JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. Chronic overcrowding of juveniles, severe under-staffing of employees, and a fight that led to 20 staffers being injured at the Juvenile Justice Services Center led City Council to take the unusual step Thursday of passing a resolution urging the City to sue the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania over growing problems at the PJJSC.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Philly school district could spend $5 million to lock up student cell phones
Update: Philadelphia’s school board did not vote on the proposed $5 million contract with Yondr Inc. Thursday night as planned. The board withdrew the item halfway through its meeting. Superintendent Tony Watlington said he plans to get more feedback from school principals. In an attempt to create “phone-free schools,”...
Philly’s homicide rate amongst U.S.’s fastest-rising: report
A recent report has found the cities with the highest increases in homicide rates in the U.S. Philadelphia was listed amongst the top 10. LISTEN: ‘Ongoing violence’ may deter future Wawas from Philly | Today in Pa. WalletHub first calculated the number of homicides per capita in the...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Comments / 0