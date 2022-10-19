ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

A century of excellence: The work and legacy of Rev. Leon Sullivan lives on

One hundred years ago on October 16, many from Philadelphia would say a very special person was born. That would be Leon H. Sullivan, who years later went on to become an ordained minister and the pastor of one of Philadelphia’s long-standing African American churches, Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango in North Philadelphia.
VENANGO, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pennbets.com

Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons

Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Painting and drawing exhibition to open

The exhibition “The Art of Patrick Connors (1958-2022): Bridging Poetry and Vision” will be on view at Studio Incamminati School for Contemporary Realist Art, on the 7th floor of the Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St., from Oct. 28 to Jan. 6. The exhibition is free to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

WEEKLY REPORT: CITING PAINFUL LESSONS FROM CITY HISTORY, MEMBERS RAISE ALARM OVER CONDITIONS AT JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER

COUNCIL RESOLUTION URGES CITY TO FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OVER OVERCROWDING AT JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. Chronic overcrowding of juveniles, severe under-staffing of employees, and a fight that led to 20 staffers being injured at the Juvenile Justice Services Center led City Council to take the unusual step Thursday of passing a resolution urging the City to sue the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania over growing problems at the PJJSC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

Philadelphia, PA
