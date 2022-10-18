Read full article on original website
Related
food-safety.com
FDA Small Entity Compliance Guide for LAAF Program
To help small entities participate in or comply with the Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF) program, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a guidance. In addition to the Small Entity Compliance Guide, FDA has provided other resources regarding the LAAF program in recent months, including a dashboard and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs).
food-safety.com
International Organizations Develop One Health Action Plan, Food Safety is Key Component
Four international organizations are focusing on strengthening food safety as part of a One Health approach to human and environmental health. The Food and Agriculture of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) have launched the “One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022–2026)” to address issues such as zoonotic pandemics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through six interdependent action tracks, one of which is dedicated to food safety.
Comments / 0