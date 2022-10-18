Four international organizations are focusing on strengthening food safety as part of a One Health approach to human and environmental health. The Food and Agriculture of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) have launched the “One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022–2026)” to address issues such as zoonotic pandemics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through six interdependent action tracks, one of which is dedicated to food safety.

