Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night
The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game.
