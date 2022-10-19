ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
WLUC

Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
wtaq.com

Future Plans For Site Of Warehouse Fire

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Emergency responders are shifting into a longer-term recovery phase regarding the paper warehouse fire earlier this month. Several agencies gathered together to form a unified response to the fire. All involved agencies are planning a press conference Thursday. They will discuss containment and management of...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Iron Mountain VA Center Shares World War II Survival Story

Story courtesy of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. In November of 1943, as a stock clerk at the Peterson Boat Works in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., John Moddie signed his name and enlisted in the U.S. Army. A decision that changed his life in ways no one could have imagined.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain, Michigan, is a historic city with a rich culinary tradition. From hearty Midwestern fare to international cuisine, the city's restaurants offer something for everyone. Here are the best restaurants in Iron Mountain, Michigan, where you can enjoy a delicious meal in a charming setting:. Spiro's Downtown Restaurant. Located...
