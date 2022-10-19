Read full article on original website
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
WLUC
Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
wtaq.com
Future Plans For Site Of Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Emergency responders are shifting into a longer-term recovery phase regarding the paper warehouse fire earlier this month. Several agencies gathered together to form a unified response to the fire. All involved agencies are planning a press conference Thursday. They will discuss containment and management of...
WZZM 13
Cirigliano family | New gas station surveillance video, images show family of four in UP
Newly-released surveillance video shows the missing Cirigliano family getting gas in the Upper Peninsula. Their last known whereabouts are in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Bomb threat puts U.P. school district on soft lockdown, police K9s brought in
ESCANABA, MI -- Police are continuing to investigate a bomb threat that was made Wednesday regarding Escanaba High School. According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a call was received around 9:50 a.m. made by someone claiming a bomb may have been planted at the high school. EPS responded...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron Mountain VA Center Shares World War II Survival Story
Story courtesy of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. In November of 1943, as a stock clerk at the Peterson Boat Works in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., John Moddie signed his name and enlisted in the U.S. Army. A decision that changed his life in ways no one could have imagined.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Iron Mountain, MI
Iron Mountain, Michigan, is a historic city with a rich culinary tradition. From hearty Midwestern fare to international cuisine, the city's restaurants offer something for everyone. Here are the best restaurants in Iron Mountain, Michigan, where you can enjoy a delicious meal in a charming setting:. Spiro's Downtown Restaurant. Located...
