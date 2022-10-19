ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Mills, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

West makes big statement with win over No. 3 Grandview, 38-21

GRANDVIEW — The unranked West Trojans traveled up Interstate 35 as the underdogs, at least in the state rankings, to face No. 3 Grandview in a District 7-3A Division I showdown. West drove home with a statement victory in tow. Junior Easton Paxton scored on an 86-yard reception and...
GRANDVIEW, TX
WacoTrib.com

Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs

Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame

Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock. Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one...
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WACO, TX
beltonjournal.com

Gypsy Horses return to Belton for 5th year

The “Gypsy Horses” are returning to Belton for their National Championship event, produced and managed by Gail Shrine Events, November 3-6, at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 100 of the best Gypsy Horses from coast to coast will converge upon the Expo Center and compete for the title of National Champion.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ironman Waco vendor overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco and Ironman 70.3 returned to Waco this past weekend but after a major theft, one vendor had to leave the competition early. John Aselton is a disabled veteran and owner of Koru Performance. His Dallas based business sells endurance products like muscle relaxing lotions...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Massive Midway High mum created for homecoming

Midway High School floral design students created two 10-foot homecoming mums using butcher paper and 1,000 coffee filters to form the flower portion. Midway's football team will take on Bryan High School in its homecoming game Friday night.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
BELTON, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Texas Through Time in Hillsboro

Hillsboro – Texas has always been a popular place for earth’s inhabitants, even long before the Lone Star State became a state. Evidence of the biggest beings to roam the planet have been discovered in places like the Waco Mammoth Site and Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glenn Rose.
HILLSBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy