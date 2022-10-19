ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County deputies search for shooting in deadly Skyway Fishing Pier; $5,000 reward offered

PALMETTO, Fla. - Detectives in Manatee County are still searching for answers after a 26-year-old was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier last week. Thursday, they announced that the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to an arrest. On Oct. 14, the victim, identified as Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, was found dead after multiple gunshots were fired into his vehicle at the fishing pier.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD to honor first female officer who took her own life 36 years ago

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department plans to honor its female officers with a memorial during Women's History Month. As the head of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Clara Reynolds is used to helping people in crisis. However, she is not used to talking about her trauma. Her...
TAMPA, FL

