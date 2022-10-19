Read full article on original website
Related
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was...
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
New details in shooting death of 19-year old University of Tampa student as family searches for answers
The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot to death last month is still searching for answers, including the shooter's name.
Police: St. Pete murder victim’s boyfriend killed her, then jumped off parking garage
St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend's suicide were connected.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Man found dead in Clearwater with blunt force trauma, police say
Police are investigating a homicide on Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater Beach Friday morning.
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
19-year-old's death is the latest case in a string of gun violence in Tampa involving teenagers
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. Detectives said they received a call about shots being fired in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds in his upper body.
Manatee County deputies search for shooting in deadly Skyway Fishing Pier; $5,000 reward offered
PALMETTO, Fla. - Detectives in Manatee County are still searching for answers after a 26-year-old was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier last week. Thursday, they announced that the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to an arrest. On Oct. 14, the victim, identified as Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, was found dead after multiple gunshots were fired into his vehicle at the fishing pier.
Tampa police locate missing 11-year-old boy
The Tampa Police Department located an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning.
Homosassa man sentenced to 35 years for molestation of child: sheriff’s office
A Homosassa man was sentenced to 35 years incarceration with the Florida Department of Corrections for molesting a child under the age of 12, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
TPD to honor first female officer who took her own life 36 years ago
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department plans to honor its female officers with a memorial during Women's History Month. As the head of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Clara Reynolds is used to helping people in crisis. However, she is not used to talking about her trauma. Her...
64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway
A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Child Fatally Shot at Florida McDonald's: Reports
Tampa police say they found a child fatally shot in the chest late Tuesday.
