Kingfisher, OK

Mix 94.1

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KLAW 101

Just Jeri: Just Happy to Be in the Room

Just Happy to be in the Room. It's my new mantra. I used it first this weekend as James and I traveled to Norman to watch the Oklahoma Sooners take on Kansas. Being a Sooner fan the last few weeks hasn't been easy. We are not used to losing. Fans bashed new head coach Brent Venables like he was personally responsible for the losing streak. I guess they forgot how many players we lost during the Lincoln Riley exit.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold

Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill

In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
CUSHING, OK
Z94

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow

Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter. Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year. Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sfnnews.com

Santa Fe Marching Band continues record breaking season

This year has been a record-breaking season for the Edmond Santa Fe Marching Band. Santa Fe’s band won a competition two years in a row for the first time, hinting at the best possible Santa Fe marching band in school history. Last year Santa Fe won the Mustang invitational,...
EDMOND, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK

