FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Defense comes up big as Broken Arrow pulls away in second half
By Christian Potts BROKEN ARROW - Facing a potent Enid offense flexing its muscle both running the ball and throwing the ball to star receiver Tykie Andrews, Broken Arrow's defense found its backs to the wall. Their team was trailing at halftime and trying to find answers. And find them they ...
Bixby continues record run with decisive home triumph against Westmoore
By Mike Moguin Photo of Bixby wide receiver Cale Fugate, left, and quarterback Connor Kirby BIXBY - Just one flip of the switch and top-ranked Bixby was electrifying with its high-scoring offensive machine en route to another one-sided victory. The latest came against Westmoore, 73-6, ...
OU Basketball: After Busy Offseason, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill Bring Added Strength to Oklahoma's Front Court
For the Sooners to compete in the Big 12, Oklahoma's front court needs to rebound the ball at a higher rate this season.
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
Just Jeri: Just Happy to Be in the Room
Just Happy to be in the Room. It's my new mantra. I used it first this weekend as James and I traveled to Norman to watch the Oklahoma Sooners take on Kansas. Being a Sooner fan the last few weeks hasn't been easy. We are not used to losing. Fans bashed new head coach Brent Venables like he was personally responsible for the losing streak. I guess they forgot how many players we lost during the Lincoln Riley exit.
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KFOR
The Oklahoma wind machine is cranking back up this weekend!
Hope you enjoyed yesterday’s light winds, sunny skies, temps in the 70s! Today the Oklahoma south wind is back with gusts near 30 MPH in OKC! This combined with very warm temps mid to upper 80s and dry conditions means extreme fire weather threat this weekend!
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
cushingcitizen.com
Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill
In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow
Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter. Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year. Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use...
sfnnews.com
Santa Fe Marching Band continues record breaking season
This year has been a record-breaking season for the Edmond Santa Fe Marching Band. Santa Fe’s band won a competition two years in a row for the first time, hinting at the best possible Santa Fe marching band in school history. Last year Santa Fe won the Mustang invitational,...
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
Financial Breakdown Reveals Who Backed New OU Tailgating Option
New numbers break down who's benefitting from the University of Oklahoma's new private tailgating options. Through an open records request to the university, News 9 learned the company Tailgate Guys paid OU a $100,000 signing bonus, and promised a 15-30% commission. Since the cheapest tailgating option for Bedlam is $795...
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
UCO Officer Goes Above & Beyond To Help Injured Student
Officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department went to work expecting a normal day, but things got really exciting, really quick. “I mean I had just pulled into the parking lot in front of the PED, I didn’t have my badge, I didn’t have my gun, my belt,” said officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department.
