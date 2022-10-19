ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Region’s unemployment rate dips below 3%

The unemployment rate in the tri-county region dipped just below 3% in September, as the state of California hit a new record low of 3.9%, according to data released Oct. 21 by the California Employment Development Department. Ventura County’s unemployment rate in September was 3.3%, down from 3.5% in August....
Central Coast economic development initiative scores $5M state grant

The Uplift Coalition, an economic development coalition of six counties along the Central Coast, has received a $5 million grant through California’s Community Economic Resilience Fund. The grant, announced Oct. 20, will fund a two-year planning process that will allow the counties of Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San...
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
Why you don’t have to show an ID when you vote in person in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are less than three weeks away from November’s midterm election and ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across Kern County. Voters are making decisions on contentious races and high-stakes ballot measures as we speak. As we’ve been covering closely, the most controversial part of this election may not be who […]
Republican gubernatorial candidate speaks in Taft

If elected in November, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle said he would bring California closer to energy independence and protect the environment better that Gov. Gavin Newsom. Dahle, currently a state senator, spoke in Taft last week in a visit arranged by the Taft Republican Assembly. Dahle said there are...
Driver ejected from burning Tesla that lost control

A Tesla crashed outside an outlet mall in Bakersfield, California, ejecting the driver and resulting in a fire Wednesday. The 35-year-old unidentified driver died as a result, according to California Highway Patrol. It also reported that the car was moving at a fast speed at the time and the driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, had lost control of the electric vehicle. The driver was also alone in the car.
2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k

You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
3 Kern candidates drop out of debates or decline invitations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since the first time two presidential nominees took the stage in front of a national TV audience, debates have been a staple in American politics. “If someone is wanting to represent a constituency, they should be able to talk about those issues beside their opponent and really juxtapose their two positions,” […]
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
