Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s unemployment rate dips below 3%
The unemployment rate in the tri-county region dipped just below 3% in September, as the state of California hit a new record low of 3.9%, according to data released Oct. 21 by the California Employment Development Department. Ventura County’s unemployment rate in September was 3.3%, down from 3.5% in August....
pacbiztimes.com
Central Coast economic development initiative scores $5M state grant
The Uplift Coalition, an economic development coalition of six counties along the Central Coast, has received a $5 million grant through California’s Community Economic Resilience Fund. The grant, announced Oct. 20, will fund a two-year planning process that will allow the counties of Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San...
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $12.55 million multifamily property in Ventura, California
Universe Holdings has acquired Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit townhome-style multifamily community in Ventura, Calif. for $12.55 million. It is the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s second acquisition in Ventura the past five months and increases its holdings in the coastal California city to 500 units. Built in 1977,...
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
theregistrysocal.com
Hotel Equities Announces Opening of TownePlace Suites Hotel in Tehachapi, Calif.
TEHACHAPI, Calif. — Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced the opening of its newest property, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tehachapi. Owned by H2H Asset Group and managed by Hotel Equities. The all-suite hotel is the first extended stay hotel in the Tehachapi market. Best in class amenities such as...
pacbiztimes.com
In Santa Barbara forum, executives talk raises, relocation and returning to the office
For companies on the Central Coast and beyond, getting workers back into the office has been a challenge. At Umbra Lab in Santa Barbara, executive say about 75% of the workforce is back in the office. But for others, co-working spaces and other workarounds have become the norm in retaining talent across the globe. “Everybody's…
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Why you don’t have to show an ID when you vote in person in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are less than three weeks away from November’s midterm election and ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across Kern County. Voters are making decisions on contentious races and high-stakes ballot measures as we speak. As we’ve been covering closely, the most controversial part of this election may not be who […]
Taft Midway Driller
Republican gubernatorial candidate speaks in Taft
If elected in November, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle said he would bring California closer to energy independence and protect the environment better that Gov. Gavin Newsom. Dahle, currently a state senator, spoke in Taft last week in a visit arranged by the Taft Republican Assembly. Dahle said there are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
Kern County Honor Flight delayed by 18 hours
Honor Flight Kern County had to extend their trip to our nation's capitol by 18 hours due to "unforeseen issues."
Washington Examiner
Driver ejected from burning Tesla that lost control
A Tesla crashed outside an outlet mall in Bakersfield, California, ejecting the driver and resulting in a fire Wednesday. The 35-year-old unidentified driver died as a result, according to California Highway Patrol. It also reported that the car was moving at a fast speed at the time and the driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, had lost control of the electric vehicle. The driver was also alone in the car.
itinyhouses.com
2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k
You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
3 Kern candidates drop out of debates or decline invitations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since the first time two presidential nominees took the stage in front of a national TV audience, debates have been a staple in American politics. “If someone is wanting to represent a constituency, they should be able to talk about those issues beside their opponent and really juxtapose their two positions,” […]
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
