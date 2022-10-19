ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Man found shot to death in front of New Iberia home

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tass9_0ieLP9z900

UPDATE 11:20 a.m: The victim has been identified as Deshune Johnlewis, 20, of New Iberia.

ORIGINAL: NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — New Iberia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday.

Police Captain Leland Laseter said officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Spencer Loop.

Man in critical condition after shooting in New Iberia

He said on scene they found the body of an unidentified male in front of a home.

As of 9:35 p.m. crime scene tape was seen going up in the area and eyewitnesses tell us the coroner’s office had yet to arrive.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.

