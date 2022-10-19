Man found shot to death in front of New Iberia home

UPDATE 11:20 a.m: The victim has been identified as Deshune Johnlewis, 20, of New Iberia.

ORIGINAL: NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — New Iberia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday.

Police Captain Leland Laseter said officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Spencer Loop.

He said on scene they found the body of an unidentified male in front of a home.

As of 9:35 p.m. crime scene tape was seen going up in the area and eyewitnesses tell us the coroner’s office had yet to arrive.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.