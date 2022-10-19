ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield City Utilities return from Florida after aiding in Hurricane Ian recovery

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqHP2_0ieLP5SF00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- In September, crews with Springfield City Utilities made the trip down to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Keith Kubik was part of that crew and shared with KOLR10 what they witnessed.

“Around 2:00 in the morning when the eye was going to come across Orlando, which would have put, you know, (the storm) as a category one and which it was, our hotel on the 23rd floor at the time and of course, then, you know, we’re sound asleep and all of a sudden you start hearing the window and the wind start really, you know, shaking and stuff,” Kubik said.

Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash

Kubik is no stranger to the world of utility work, a career he’s been in for nearly 40 years.

He says crews from outside the area had to work with local utility companies or co-ops before making repairs.

“As soon as we get out in our trucks, we have a bird dog, which is a person-like liaison who shows us around their town because we’re unfamiliar with the area,” Kubik said. “These guys have to go assess the damages of what’s going on in all the different areas and all we do is follow them around.”

Kubik says he was eager to answer the call for help.

“After 15 years being here to go to another hurricane where I’m from and got a lot of experience in hurricane restoration, it’s kind of like almost like a hometown for me being back down in the south,” Kubik added.

That hurricane 15 years ago was in New Orleans.

“When Katrina came, I lived in Slidell, Louisiana, at the time and worked for the power company down there. I’ve been here ever since for almost six years now.”

Kubik says helping in situations like this makes his job worth it.

“There’s gratitude when we’re here and they’re happy to see us and get their power back on,” Kubik said. “They start cheering when the power comes back on. it just puts a smile on everybody’s face, you know?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

10-year-old continues goal of meeting thousands of veterans

THEODOSIA, Mo. – A 10-year-old boy from Theodosia is on a mission to meet and thank as many veterans as he can. On Thursday, that goal took Skyler Clark to Springfield to meet veterans at the American Legion Post 639.  Since starting three years ago, Skyler said he’s met around 10,000 veterans at various places. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New trail connection under construction at Phelps Grove Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Phelps Grove Park has begun construction of a new trail connection consisting of a 1,600-foot path and multiple ADA ramps. The trail will connect to bike lanes on Brookside Drive over a new pedestrian bridge. “Thanks to our partners with the Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Greenways, Inc., the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut

(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

How a proposed Strafford Sales Tax could help police

STRAFFORD, Mo. – On November 8, voters will decide whether or not to pass a three-quarters of a cent sales tax. This is the first sales tax on the ballot in nearly 42 years. The last tax passed was a general one-cent sales tax passed in 1980. If approved, funds from the three-quarters of a […]
STRAFFORD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield heating bills will likely increase this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Be prepared to see a higher-than-usual gas bill this winter.  Springfield’s City Utilities say there is a potential for more than a 30% spike in natural gas heating prices this winter.  This means that an average natural gas bill that was $160 last heating season could be as high as $200 this year.  […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy