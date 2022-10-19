Freeport residents call for end to 14-year gang war

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport residents are calling for an end to a feud between two homegrown gangs that have been exchanging gunfire for nearly 15 years.

“In 2008, there was a young man who was shot eight times on the corner of Galena and Main Street next to the Hampton hotel,” said community activist Windy Pearson, referring to what sparked a long-standing rift between the “Landlordz” and “103 No-Sleep,” two local gangs who’ve been at war ever since.

Pearson said she uses the word “gang” loosely to describe members of both groups.

“They aren’t really gangs,” Pearson said. “They’re just uncontrollable young men. I say that because if I put them in my car and took them to the west side of Chicago, they wouldn’t last five minutes.”

Regardless, the feud has been responsible for numerous incidents of violence, including the killings of rival members and bystanders.

Police believe 16-year-old Kiahna Clark was likely caught in the crossfire between the groups in last September when she was fatally shot in the 200 block of South Cherry Avenue.

Detectives have also been looking for the same link in the shooting deaths of Freeport residents Justin Capp and Terrance Haynes, who were also gunned down last fall. Police don’t believe they were in a gang, but said they could have been near someone who was when they were killed.

Police have not announced whether they believe the killing of a 29-year-old woman and several shots-fired incidents where bullets hit cars and houses are connected to the Landlordz and 103.

But Pearson said she wouldn’t be surprised if they were all linked to the feud.

“When you start to look at the number (shooting) cases, whether people were killed or survived, it’s a big list,” she said.

Officials say what sets homegrown gangs apart from bigger gangs is their structure. While the Latin Kings and the Bloods are organized, there is often no leadership in homegrown street gangs, which can make them more dangerous to the public.

“There is a ‘code of ethics’, a pyramid of sorts, in the organized gang culture, and they have to abide by some things,” she said.

A noted part of that code typically stipulates that only rival gang members may be targeted. Girlfriends, boyfriends, and children are usually off limits. Pearson said today, especially among local gangs, those rules have all but disappeared.

“A lot of the leaders in some of these gangs have been incarcerated for years,” she said. “Therefore, what happens is there is no direction for these younger guys who are out there. Even if they’re not trying to kill somebody’s child, the mere fact that bullets are flying all over the place leaves everyone vulnerable to being shot and killed. I am surprised that it has not happened where a bullet has flown through a window and someone has been hit because I know bullets fly through windows.”

Pearson said an end to the violence will require a multi-pronged approach that begins with stricter penalties for gun crimes and a bigger push to keep firearms out of the hands of children.

Freeport pastor Elder Leon Ishmon III agrees. He also says there must be a local buy-in.

“All I know is, we as a community need to come together and be a community,” he said. “A community that cares about what’s going on enough to take a stand against the violence.”

To some Freeport residents, taking a stand has meant getting out.

“I’ve relocated to Cedarville with my in-laws and won’t rent in Freeport because of the violence,” Naomi Schaney said. “(I) am currently looking for a home outside of (the) Freeport district for schools as well. The violence especially among teens has escalated and it sucks our kids right in. My kids have lost friends to both victims of violence and the ones causing it.”

Freeport Police Deputy Chief Travis Davis says officers continue to make arrests, but also need cooperation from the community to ultimately put an end to gun violence in the city of just under 24,000.

“All gun violence is dangerous,” Davis said. “It’s something we take very seriously, and are working hard to curtail.”

