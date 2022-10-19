Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show
Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars
About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
George Clooney's kids saw him kissing Julia Roberts for their new rom-com, and they were very confused
George Clooney and Julia Roberts play ex-spouses in the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise." They filmed a kissing scene on the first day of shooting as Clooney's family came to visit. It took 79 takes because they couldn't stop laughing at the "ridiculous moment."
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
‘Ticket to Paradise’ star on playing Julia Roberts’ daughter: She 'felt like my real mom’
“Ticket to Paradise” may be Kaitlyn Dever’s ticket to stardom. The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ daughter in the new comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” says it was the role of a lifetime. “One of them is a lot, but two of...
Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
ABC’s much anticipated Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special event is just around the… The post Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special appeared first on Outsider.
Here’s a sneak peek into Michael Bublé night on ’Dancing with the Stars’
Michael Bublé won’t just perform and guest judge on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night — he’s also the night’s guest of honor as all competitors will be dancing to his music. Here’s a sneak peek into next week’s show. The night will open...
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
Patti LuPone resigns from Actors' Equity, doesn't see herself returning to the stage 'for a long time'
Send in the clowns because Patti LuPone has apparently left the "circus" that she calls Broadway. On Monday morning, the Tony winner tweeted, "Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out." In a...
Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron: The American actor through the years
Zac Efron began his Hollywood acting career in TV shows and landed substantial movie rolls in the early 2000s. Efron dated several co-stars including Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins.
First trailer for Good Place and Schitt's Creek stars' new comedy movie
The first trailer has landed for Kristen Bell and Allison Janney’s new comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding. The Good Place star is teaming up with The West Wing actress, alongside Schitt Creek’s Dustin Milligan and Dear Evan Hansen legend Ben Platt for the new Prime Video movie.
Zachary Quinto’s Boyfriend: Meet Model Miles McMillan & More Of His Exes
Zachary Quinto is an actor best known for his roles in the American Horror Story series. He hasn’t been in a public relationship since 2019. Some of his past boyfriends include Jonathan Groff and Miles McMillan. Zachary Quinto, 45, has had an active dating life since stepping into the...
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Favorite Moments From Season and Finale, Is Not Coy About MCU Future
Jennifer Walters “had a lot more questions” for Marvel overlord K.E.V.I.N. than what viewers got to see in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Tatiana Maslany shares in the TVLine video above. At the start of our post mortem video Q&A, Maslany details why Jen’s face-to-robotic face with Marvel boss K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), voiced by Brian T. Delaney, was her favorite moment from the season finale. In fact, Jen had a lot more to get off her chest when calling K.E.V.I.N. on the carpet, besides the MCU’s over-reliance on “daddy issues” and flashy final fights. As Maslany notes, “Jen’s...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Dame Angela Lansbury dead aged 96 – Murder, She Wrote star dies ‘peacefully in sleep 5 days before birthday’, family say
SCREEN legend Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96 just days before her birthday. The actress - best known for starring in Murder, She Wrote - died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dame Angela enjoyed a stellar career spanning across...
‘EastEnders’ actress Josephine Melville dies backstage at UK theater
Josephine Melville, a British actress known for her role as Tessa Parker in the long-running soap opera “EastEnders,” died Thursday backstage at a theater after performing in a play. She was 61. According to Nottingham Playhouse, Melville died after appearing in a production of “Nine Night,” the BBC...
