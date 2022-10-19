ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show

Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
Shine My Crown

Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars

About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Good Place and Schitt's Creek stars' new comedy movie

The first trailer has landed for Kristen Bell and Allison Janney’s new comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding. The Good Place star is teaming up with The West Wing actress, alongside Schitt Creek’s Dustin Milligan and Dear Evan Hansen legend Ben Platt for the new Prime Video movie.
TVLine

She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Favorite Moments From Season and Finale, Is Not Coy About MCU Future

Jennifer Walters “had a lot more questions” for Marvel overlord K.E.V.I.N. than what viewers got to see in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Tatiana Maslany shares in the TVLine video above. At the start of our post mortem video Q&A, Maslany details why Jen’s face-to-robotic face with Marvel boss K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), voiced by Brian T. Delaney, was her favorite moment from the season finale. In fact, Jen had a lot more to get off her chest when calling K.E.V.I.N. on the carpet, besides the MCU’s over-reliance on “daddy issues” and flashy final fights. As Maslany notes, “Jen’s...
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘EastEnders’ actress Josephine Melville dies backstage at UK theater

Josephine Melville, a British actress known for her role as Tessa Parker in the long-running soap opera “EastEnders,” died Thursday backstage at a theater after performing in a play. She was 61. According to Nottingham Playhouse, Melville died after appearing in a production of “Nine Night,” the BBC...

