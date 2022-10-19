Read full article on original website
Related
Rockford is crawling with ghost signs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations. Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year
The company's second location will replace the Illinois Decorator Center
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park
The company hopes to open three to five more sites in the next two years
Your Scariest Nightmares Come Alive Inside New Illinois City Mural
Are you ready to live inside your nightmares? This Hallowee you can do just that in downtown Rockford, but this is your last weekend to experience it. A few weeks ago I was walking around on Madison street, I think I might have been walking to or from Food Truck Tuesdays, when I saw something I hadn't seen before, a mural on the side of the building, with let's face it... creepy vibes.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
rockrivercurrent.com
Descendant of Howard Colman puts faith in developer’s pitch for Barber-Colman complex
Thank you for bringing attention to the Barber-Colman development. Descendants of Howard D. Colman have long wished to see something spectacular done with the aged buildings/grounds. The city of Rockford has been determined and dogged in its efforts to find a good match for this development project. My husband, John...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February. Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour. Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 5:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3800 block...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Pietro’s
October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Pietro’s in Roscoe. We’re speaking to Katie Yaunke about all the pizzas they offer. She tells us all about the different types of crust they offer even including a stuffed crust. If you believe that Pietro’s has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0