Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford is crawling with ghost signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations.  Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
ROCKFORD, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Your Scariest Nightmares Come Alive Inside New Illinois City Mural

Are you ready to live inside your nightmares? This Hallowee you can do just that in downtown Rockford, but this is your last weekend to experience it. A few weeks ago I was walking around on Madison street, I think I might have been walking to or from Food Truck Tuesdays, when I saw something I hadn't seen before, a mural on the side of the building, with let's face it... creepy vibes.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February. Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour. Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 5:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3800 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Pietro’s

October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Pietro’s in Roscoe. We’re speaking to Katie Yaunke about all the pizzas they offer. She tells us all about the different types of crust they offer even including a stuffed crust. If you believe that Pietro’s has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
ROSCOE, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
Community Policy