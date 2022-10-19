Read full article on original website
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
14 Characters Who Were Killed Off Because Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama
A Seinfeld series regular was killed off at the suggestion of several lead actors who complained about her being impossible to work with.
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘EastEnders’ actress Josephine Melville dies backstage at UK theater
Josephine Melville, a British actress known for her role as Tessa Parker in the long-running soap opera “EastEnders,” died Thursday backstage at a theater after performing in a play. She was 61. According to Nottingham Playhouse, Melville died after appearing in a production of “Nine Night,” the BBC...
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
