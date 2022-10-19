ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRG.com

Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing

WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Drinking is not essential for student social life

At the University of Iowa, there is a sense that party culture dominates the lifestyle scene. Going out with your friends and having a drink or two while dancing the night away is a common weekend ritual for many students. However, boozing out is not the only way for people...
IOWA CITY, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI College of Law launches new environmental initiative after receiving $5 million donation

The University of Iowa College of Law created an initiative for students to learn about environmental law through mentorship and public discussions on hot-button issues. College of Law class of 1976 alumni Charlotte and Fred Hubbell gifted the college $5 million in November 2021 to establish the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative. The commitment is the largest in the college’s history.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

1st District candidates address constituents on first day of early voting

Both incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and her challenger state Rep. Christina Bohannan held events at the University of Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday to speak with voters as Iowans begin casting early ballots. Bohannan. In the packed Black Box Theater of the University of Iowa Memorial Union, Democratic candidate...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant

Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Avoiding election day chaos: early voting begins in Iowa

Many Johnson County residents decided to get ahead of election night by voting early at the satellite early voting location in the Iowa Memorial Union. Early voting is available at the IMU until Friday, and voting is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting began on Wednesday and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County Dems call out Hemingway for illegal campaign literature

The Johnson County Democrats are accusing a Republican nominee for Supervisor of failing to follow election mailing laws. In a release Thursday, they say that residents of Coralville found a postcard in their mailboxes Monday with a description of Phil Hemingway. It goes on to say, “This black and white postcard was directly mailed to residents’ doors and fails to include the legally required advertising attribution statement that reads, “Paid for by,” which would indicate who paid for the mailing.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

UI alum Andre Wright opens Wright House Of Fashion in Iowa City

The Daily Iowan spoke with Andre Wright, a University of Iowa alum, about establishing the Wright House Of Fashion and the opportunities it will offer in Iowa City. The Wright House Of Fashion will be located in the building previously owned by Iowa City Varsity Cleaners. It will open to the public in May 2023 and is the first educational fashion house in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa swimming downed by Nebraska in home opener

The Iowa swimming and diving team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 175-123, on Friday night at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Iowa dropped to 1-1 on the season while Nebraska improved to 4-1 on the year. Second-year Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt, however, said Friday was a step...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington County Ambulance Director put on Administrative Leave by Board of Supervisors

After a special meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors to discuss personnel and management issues related to the Washington County Ambulance Service, the board unanimously approved placing Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck on a month-long administrative leave without pay. The leave will start on October 27th, 2022.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding

It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

