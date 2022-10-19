Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District. It’s less than three weeks till Election Day, when New Hampshire voters will weigh in on their choice for the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project. Updated: 20...
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105
Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
westernmassnews.com
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what...
WCAX
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During Vermont’s youth and novice weekend this Saturday and Sunday, state wildlife biologists are encouraging hunters to stop by a biological check station once they bag a buck. The goal is to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Hunters...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
Hochul announces crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
Officials in Brattleboro are celebrating the completion of a new emergency shelter for the homeless while at the same time bracing for an increase in services as funding for other pandemic programs runs short. Vermont lawmakers are considering joining the growing number of states legalizing sports betting, but do Vermonters...
Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
wwnytv.com
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fans forge enduring bond
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets -...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
WCAX
Boxelder bugs enjoy the sunny side of your house
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when boxelder bugs pile up around people’s homes and businesses after a frost. Margaret Skinner, a research professor at the University of Vermont, says the insects don’t cause any harm but they can be a nuisance. For example, they’re smelly and they can stain if squished.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
4 hospitalized after crash in Mount Holly, Vermont
Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, after a crash on Vermont Route 103, near Sawyer Hill Road, in the Town of Mount Holly.
WCAX
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
Deerfield Valley News
Town to celebrate Vermont’s state vegetable
Mike Cooney weighs Gilfeather turnips at a previous Gilfeather Turnip Festival. The event returns Saturday. File photo.
Comments / 0