lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White earns win over Bayou Blue in Middle School action
E.D. White stormed past Bayou Blue on Thursday night in middle school action, staying in a tie for first place in the parish chase. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux starts strong, rolls past Central Lafourche
Thibodaux got a 2nd-straight win on Friday, scoring a 40-21 win over Central Lafourche in a cross-parish rivalry matchup. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. Destrehan - JV and V volleyball
Destrehan pushed past Central Lafourche on Wednesday on the volleyball hardwood. See photos of the match online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
houmatimes.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 8 Scores
The weather has been PERFECT for evening football games!. Houma Christian, Jefferson Rise Charter (game on 10/22)
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Vandebilt defeats Ellender in district shootout
Vandebilt ran past Ellender 64-38 on Friday night, improving to 3-5 on the season. The game was a shootout, featuring several big plays by both teams. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has...
Metairie, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
Louisiana is full of historical sites, from run-down barns of long-forgotten farms to the beautiful buildings on the National Registry of Historic Places. A pair of filmmakers have taken their kayaks and a drone to the remnants of what was once a military fort, built to protect New Orleans from another military attack.
lafourchegazette.com
Teddy Bear Drive set for Saturday in Raceland
A Teddy Bear Drive will be held this weekend to benefit local children who are in troubled homes. In conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Teddy Bear Drive will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market in Raceland. The drive...
gotodestinations.com
The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)
New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Raceland (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life and injured another. A preliminary investigation reveals Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, stopped at Highway 182 in a Nissan Versa.
NOLA.com
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen, missing for over a week
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week. According to deputies, Dakota McLaughlin of Golden Meadow, was absent for a legal proceeding on Wednesday, Oct. 19. His mother said she had...
NOLA.com
Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
houmatimes.com
Tips for the cold front moving in tonight
After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight. We’ve created a list of tips to...
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
fox8live.com
Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20). According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive. Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within...
