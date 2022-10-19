ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: E.D. White earns win over Bayou Blue in Middle School action

E.D. White stormed past Bayou Blue on Thursday night in middle school action, staying in a tie for first place in the parish chase. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette...
BAYOU BLUE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Thibodaux starts strong, rolls past Central Lafourche

Thibodaux got a 2nd-straight win on Friday, scoring a 40-21 win over Central Lafourche in a cross-parish rivalry matchup. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Vandebilt defeats Ellender in district shootout

Vandebilt ran past Ellender 64-38 on Friday night, improving to 3-5 on the season. The game was a shootout, featuring several big plays by both teams. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has...
High School Football PRO

Metairie, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Isidore Newman School football team will have a game with Metairie Park Country Day School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
METAIRIE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Teddy Bear Drive set for Saturday in Raceland

A Teddy Bear Drive will be held this weekend to benefit local children who are in troubled homes. In conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Teddy Bear Drive will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market in Raceland. The drive...
RACELAND, LA
gotodestinations.com

The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)

New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
houmatimes.com

Tips for the cold front moving in tonight

After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight. We’ve created a list of tips to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20). According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive. Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within...
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy