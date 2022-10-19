Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
41nbc.com
Man arrested after police chase out of McDonald’s drive-thru
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested after almost hitting several vehicles while pulling out of a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempting to flee a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. BCSO says the incident happened Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., when a man driving a Porsche out...
41nbc.com
Monroe County Schools bus driver witnesses Macon shooting while transporting students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County Schools bus driver witnessed a shooting in Macon Wednesday while transporting several students. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the driver witnessed the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. at the corner of Mercer University Drive and Anthony Road. The students were being driven back to Mary Persons from the Hutchings College and Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon.
41nbc.com
2 in Jones County arrested for early October shooting
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people in Jones County were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened on October 4th in Haddock. Daenisha Grubbs and Rayshad Lay are being charged in connection to the shooting of Trentarious Greene. After the shooting, Greene was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.
41nbc.com
Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
41nbc.com
Crews, DNR still searching for missing man in Lake Juliette
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Monroe County crews and the Department of Natural Resources are still searching for a missing man, after the boat he was in capsized on Lake Juliette. The incident happened on Tuesday around 2 p.m. According to DNR, Richard Mercer and an unidentified woman were on a...
41nbc.com
New Forsyth Fire Chief sworn in
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth has a new Fire Chief in town. Wednesday, the City of Forsyth’s social media posted that Kevin Bunn was sworn in as the City of Forsyth’s new Fire Chief with a ceremonial swearing in and pinning with Mayor Wilson and Council. Bunn’s family, girlfriend, and coworkers from Dekalb, Monroe county, and the city were present for the ceremony on Monday evening. Bunn’s daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief during the ceremony as well.
41nbc.com
Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County demolishes 300th blighted structure
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County demolished the 300th structure Friday morning in the fight against blight. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the demolition of the house on Antioch Road, will make way for a new park next to the property. The county just reached the milestone of 200 demolitions...
41nbc.com
DNR searches Lake Juliette after possible drowning on Tuesday
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Monroe County Emergency services are currently searching for a person thought to have drowned Tuesday afternoon. According to the DNR, around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County....
41nbc.com
A Houston County School promotes reading with Book Vending Machine
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Hilltop Elementary School in Houston County is hoping to reinforce the love of reading. The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, to celebrate the purchase of a Book Vending Machine. Students who had birthdays in August and September got the opportunity to insert a...
41nbc.com
Dublin City Schools taking proactive measures in bus driver shortage
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As school districts continue facing shortages of bus drivers, Dublin City Schools is being proactive by taking measure to retain bus drivers. For the first time, the district has the ability to train drivers in house by having two certifies bus drivers. Lorraine Warden has been a...
41nbc.com
Mercer hosts first ‘Bibb in Bear Country’ event
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer hosted its first “Bibb in Bear Country” Event Wednesday morning. Students from Hutchings College and Career Academy’s “Teaching as a Profession” Pathway got an in-depth look at Mercer University and what the school has to offer. Students were educated on topics such as college admissions and STEM and were even given a full tour of campus.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: ACE visits Rutland
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons visited the Rutland Hurricanes at Ed DeFore Sports Complex Friday. The Hurricanes (4-3, 2-2 in 2-AA) beat Jordan last week and were having their best season since 2013. The Gryphons (6-1, 3-1 in 2-AA) had won two in a row after a 32-6 win over Central last week.
41nbc.com
Central Georgia Greek Festival back for 15th year
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Central Georgia Greek Festival is back and better than ever after having to scale back for the pandemic over the last two years. Early Friday afternoon people were already lining up for the delicious tasting and smelling Greek food. Festival Chairman, Mike Cantrell, says this...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County welcomes Upson-Lee
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Upson-Lee Knights to Trojan Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans (4-3, 1-0 in 2-AAA) beat Mary Persons 35-18 last week. The Knights (4-4, 2-0 in 2-AAA) had won four games in a row.
41nbc.com
Mercer women’s basketball team visits Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s basketball team took their talents off the court to visit children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital Thursday. They sat outside of the hospital with several children to color, make slime and play a game of basketball. Coach Susie...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central hosts Jordan
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers played host to the Jordan Red Jackets in Week 10 of The End Zone. The Chargers (1-6, 1-3 2-AA) had dropped two in a row after losing to ACE last week, 32-6. The Red Jackets (0-7, 0-4 2-AA) had been shut out in every game but one.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge hosts FPD in our Game of the Week
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings went on the road to play the John Milledge Trojans on Friday night in our Game of the Week on The End Zone. The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) beat Stratford last week and had won 43 games in a row. The Vikings (2-5, 1-0) beat Mount de Sales two weeks ago to open region play.
41nbc.com
United to End Homelessness starts with strategy sessions
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Homelessness is an issue we see throughout Middle Georgia, and United Way of Central Georgia wants to change that. It’s why the organization created the ‘United to End Homelessness’ initiative. Executive Director, Reverend Dr. Jake Hall, says we have to take collective...
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: John Milledge Academy vs. First Presbyterian Day School, Pt. 2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Academy Trojans will host the First Presbyterian Day School Vikings in the End Zone Game of the Week for week 10. The Vikings were 10-3 last season and fell in the quarterfinals of the GHSA 1A private state playoffs. This season, they...
