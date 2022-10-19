PORTLAND (WGME) -- The MaineDOT is warning Mainers that the night work on the Veranda Street Bridge in Portland scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be noisy. Crews will be installing bridge expansion joints. This work will include saw cutting and chipping of the pavement on the bridge in the joint locations, which will be noisy at times, according to the MaineDOT.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO