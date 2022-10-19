ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant

BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Night work on Veranda Street Bridge in Portland expected to be noisy

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The MaineDOT is warning Mainers that the night work on the Veranda Street Bridge in Portland scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be noisy. Crews will be installing bridge expansion joints. This work will include saw cutting and chipping of the pavement on the bridge in the joint locations, which will be noisy at times, according to the MaineDOT.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston man arrested in connection with River Street murder

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after a body was found on River Street Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street for a report of a robbery. While investigating, they found the body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston at 70...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Child hit by car in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in South Portland Thursday morning while crossing a street. According to police, the child was trying to cross Broadway near Church Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit by car. The girl was taken to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland group aims to remind homeless to vote this November

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group wants to remind those experiencing homelessness in Portland that they still have a right to vote. "Homeless Voices for Justice" held a forum Friday with two candidates for city council. It was a chance for people struggling with homelessness in the city to share their...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Major home renovation underway in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

NTSB releases preliminary report on Arundel plane crash

ARUNDEL (WGME) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Arundel. Arundel plane crash report by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The crash killed two people on October 5. The pilot and passenger were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, headed for the...
ARUNDEL, ME
WGME

Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?

PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Scarborough police unveil new uniforms

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough police are showing off some new looks. The department says it's transitioning into new uniforms that will free them up more physically to do their jobs. They'll be wearing their gear in a vest carrier over their uniform, rather than on a belt, which police say...
SCARBOROUGH, ME

