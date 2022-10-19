Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Related
WGME
South Portland City Council votes to extend rent control and eviction moratorium
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted Tuesday night to extend an eviction moratorium and emergency rent control for an additional six months. If approved at a second reading on Nov. 1, the rent cap and moratorium would remain in place for an additional 180 days, which would end at the end of May.
WGME
Cape Elizabeth voters weigh multi-million-dollar school construction bond, tax increase
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Voters in Cape Elizabeth will get to decide on November 8 whether to approve a multi-million-dollar school construction bond, which could increase property taxes by more than 20 percent. The town council voted 4-3 back in August to put the question on the ballot, but many...
WGME
Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant
BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
WGME
'They are really in a bind': Maine restaurants and breweries battle to hire workers
From restaurants to breweries, getting enough workers is something many Maine businesses are trying to tackle. Maine restaurants offer some of the best food in the country, but some owners say there aren’t enough workers to keep up with the growing dining demand so they're getting creative. Businesses have...
WGME
Night work on Veranda Street Bridge in Portland expected to be noisy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The MaineDOT is warning Mainers that the night work on the Veranda Street Bridge in Portland scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be noisy. Crews will be installing bridge expansion joints. This work will include saw cutting and chipping of the pavement on the bridge in the joint locations, which will be noisy at times, according to the MaineDOT.
WGME
Lewiston man arrested in connection with River Street murder
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after a body was found on River Street Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street for a report of a robbery. While investigating, they found the body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston at 70...
WGME
'I hope this is not long-term:' Sheriff backs jail staff amid shortages, police criticism
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Ongoing closures at the Cumberland County Jail are reaching a tipping point. Portland police now say its jeopardizing public safety. They're pointing to a prime example just this week, when they say a man should have been arrested and taken to jail but wasn't. The man is...
WGME
Child hit by car in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in South Portland Thursday morning while crossing a street. According to police, the child was trying to cross Broadway near Church Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit by car. The girl was taken to...
WGME
Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
WGME
Portland group aims to remind homeless to vote this November
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group wants to remind those experiencing homelessness in Portland that they still have a right to vote. "Homeless Voices for Justice" held a forum Friday with two candidates for city council. It was a chance for people struggling with homelessness in the city to share their...
WGME
Portland Police claim Cumberland County Jail not accepting inmates puts public at risk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of driving under the influence, terrorizing, threatening police, and more. Portland Police say they had to keep releasing him because the Cumberland County Jail is limiting intakes due to staffing issues. An officer pulled 44-year-old Steven Gruerman of Appleton over on Riverside...
WGME
Major home renovation underway in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
WGME
NTSB releases preliminary report on Arundel plane crash
ARUNDEL (WGME) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Arundel. Arundel plane crash report by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The crash killed two people on October 5. The pilot and passenger were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, headed for the...
WGME
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
WGME
Award-winning pumpkin turned into beer fermentation vessel at Saco River Brewing
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- You probably know by now that CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is quite the pumpkin grower, winning biggest pumpkin at the Damariscotta Pumpkin Fest this year. Now that giant one-ton gourd is being used to make beer. It is now officially a beer fermentation vessel. CBS13 Chief...
WGME
Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
WGME
'100 percent preventable:' Maddox Williams' grandmother says DHHS needs to change
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The grandmother of a child who was murdered says DHHS needs to change. Victoria Vose's grandson Maddox Williams was murdered by his mother. A jury found her guilty Tuesday, and Vose says his death was "100 percent preventable." Vose says she had concerns for his safety since...
WGME
Scarborough police unveil new uniforms
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough police are showing off some new looks. The department says it's transitioning into new uniforms that will free them up more physically to do their jobs. They'll be wearing their gear in a vest carrier over their uniform, rather than on a belt, which police say...
WGME
York County Jail packs 'release bags' to help outgoing inmates get fresh start
ALFRED (WGME) – The York County Jail is continuing its mission to get help outgoing inmates get a new start. The sheriff's office teamed up with health care providers to put together "release bags" Thursday for those leaving jail. They include things like brochures with resources for support, test...
Comments / 0