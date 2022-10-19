Read full article on original website
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 PLE
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Mark Schoeman This is another great example of why more than anything, AEW needs an actual marketing pro to instruct everybody on messaging. Stop calling it a sport. It isn’t and the product you deliver is the...
CM Punk returning to AEW from suspension looks to be “doubtful” for the time being
As previously noted, it has been speculated that there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that AEW is in talks with CM Punk about the future but it looks “doubtful” at the moment that he will return from suspension. Meltzer wrote the following…
Jon Moxley says AEW is “on the cutting edge of what the sport can be”
During an interview with Cincy 3:60 to promote this past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH, AEW world champion Jon Moxley said the following about the brand…. “Wrestling fans are incredibly passionate, and they follow you anywhere, and I would compare it to almost like comic conventions...
News regarding possible changes to WWE’s PLE schedule in 2023
It was reported earlier this week that WWE has canceled the 2023 Day 1 PLE. Atlanta’s Statefarmarena.com has since removed the event page for Day 1 and ticketmaster.com now lists a WWE Holiday Tour Supershow at the arena on Tuesday, December 27th. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE’s deal with Peacock calls for 12 PLE shows per year and if Day 1 doesn’t happen, WWE will have to add another show around that time or later in 2023.
What Tony Khan reportedly wanted in exchange for a Billy Gunn appearance on WWE RAW
As previously noted, “Road Dogg” Brian James stated that WWE wanted Billy Gunn to be part of the D-Generation X 25th anniversary on RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had some additional details regarding the situation. Meltzer noted that there were “meaningful talks” between WWE and AEW about having Gunn appear on the show. It was said that money being exchanged wasn’t a factor as WWE never offered money and AEW President Tony Khan never asked for money. Meltzer explained what Khan wanted…
More details on how Adam Page was handled after suffering a concussion during AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on the injury…. “So, they took him to the hospital...
NoDQ Review 209: Bray Wyatt’s return promo, Adam Page concussion, Chris Jericho’s new roles
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
Full match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins from WWE Wrestlemania 38
From WWE: Seth “Freakin” Rollins and the WWE Universe get the surprise of a lifetime as none other than “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes makes a raucous return to take on The Visionary at WrestleMania 38: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa addresses claims that she has been “faking an injury”
In this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following in regards to AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa: “I’m not sure what the story is but it was noted to me that a lot of the extras who were close to Thunder Rosa, like KiLynn King (who seemed she was about to be elevated), Madi Wrenkowski and Jazmin Allure haven’t been booked of late.”
Billy Gunn addresses his absence from the D-Generation X 25th anniversary on WWE RAW
As previously noted, WWE reportedly wanted Billy Gunn to be part of D-Generation X’s 25th anniversary on WWE RAW but didn’t come to terms with AEW President Tony Khan. During an interview with SI.com, Gunn addressed his absence from the WWE show…. “Of course, I would have liked...
Adam Page issues first public comments since suffering a concussion during AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page being injured. Page was taken to the hospital and discharged after being diagnosed with a concussion. On Wednesday, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Page “is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation.” Later during the day, Page issued a statement to fans via Twitter…
Triple H health update after not being present for the October 17th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
As previously noted, Triple H tested positive for Covid-19 and wasn’t able to attend the October 17th 2022 WWE RAW event in Oklahoma City, OK. In an update on his status, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Triple H remains in Covid protocol and won’t be present for the October 21st edition of Smackdown. However, Triple H is still in “constant communication” with WWE producers and the creative team. Johnson wrote the following…
Sports doctor analyzes Adam Page’s injury from AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. In a video published to his YouTube channel, sports doctor Brian Sutterer analyzed the injury…. “As Page’s coming in here,...
Karrion Kross comments on people thinking he was behind the White Rabbit teases
During an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Karrion Kross commented on people thinking he was behind the White Rabbit teases…. “The first time they played ‘Feed Your Head’ and all that, I had a couple of people on SmackDown turn over and look at me. I was like, ‘Hey, don’t look at me. I have nothing to do with that.’ Some people who have known me for a long time, they knew that used to be the theme music in Lucha Underground and the White Rabbit, the hourglass, they thought, ‘Is that you or is that Bray Wyatt?’ I said, ‘It’s not me, I have no idea who that is.’ As weeks went by, people in my family and personal friends called me saying, ‘Stop working us, you always work us, you never tell us. Just for once, tell us that it’s you.’ ‘I swear to God. I’m not working you. This has nothing to do with me.’ ‘You’re lying! That’s you.’ Some people were very positive that this was some big elaborate scheme of mine. For once, it was not. I was hoping it was Bray Wyatt the entire time and sure enough, all of us got, in the end, what we wanted and it was him. It was a cool thing. I was flattered that people thought it was me. To be remembered for some of my earlier work is always really cool. It was a funny period for me personally. It was fun to watch it play out.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Logan Paul admits he is “not comfortable on the mic” and needs to work on his verbal skills
During an interview with Ryan Satin, Logan Paul discussed his upcoming WWE unified Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE…. “I’m doing a lot of sit-ups. I need my six-pack. No one likes a WWE superstar without a six-pack. I’m getting in the ring a lot. WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico, where I live, so I can train. At the end of the day, ring generalship and comfortability in the squared circle is the most important. I’m finding, the more I can do my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, practice makes perfect and the better I’m getting. I can feel it too, every single day I get in the ring and practice my slams, it’s just a little bit better. The physicality comes easy. Truly, what I need to work on is my mic skills. I’m not comfortable on the mic. I’ll be on the mic at a show, Madison Square Garden, 18,000 people watching, all heckling me live and talking their smack while I’m trying to deliver a story. It’s very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do and I have so much respect for the superstars who get in there every Monday and Friday and rattle off this stuff to perfection. I’m just not there yet. The physicality, let’s go.”
The Miz reveals that he has been working hurt in WWE
During an appearance on the Ekeler’s Edge podcast, The Miz revealed that he has been working with a busted bursa sac…. “I just got back from Monday Night RAW, I didn’t have a match, but anytime you have matches, and we have matches over the weekend, any match, your entire body is sore. My neck, my body. When I’m done, I don’t feel it, then the next day I’m like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ I have a bursa sac that I burst that just keeps blowing up. It’ll go away and then comes back. I messed up my shoulder a little bit. You try to workout and work through it and maintain your body.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
Darby Allin addresses his physical health following years of doing high-risk moves
During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, AEW star Darby Allin addressed his physical health following years of doing high-risk moves…. “I feel amazing, actually, and I’ve been jumping off washers and dryers on the concrete since I was four. I feel really solid actually. I’m so extreme about physical therapy. I want to be as crazy for as long as possible. So if you ever see me at tapings, I’m always in the doctor’s room, not because I’m messed up. I like to do maintenance like dry needling and acupuncture and a lot of yoga.”
