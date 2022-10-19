ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week.

Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

Election day mapped out ahead of voting in Daviess County

Vehicles:

  • 2019 Ford Explorer – 93,751 Miles
  • 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe – 154,348 Miles
  • 2004 Dodge Ram SLT – 179,397 Miles
  • 2017 Ford Explorer – 117,641 Miles
  • 2012 Chevrolet Equinox – 196,985 Miles
  • 2004 Ford E-350 – 170,656 Miles
  • 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe – 255,001 Miles
  • 2004 Chevrolet C15 Silverado – Unknown Miles
  • 2004 Ford Excursion – Unknown Miles
  • 2015 Ford Explorer – 191,372 Miles
  • 2008 Ford Ranger – 212,449 Miles
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria – 106,742 Miles
  • 2005 Chrysler 300 – 100,412 Miles
  • 2003 Chevrolet Impala – Unknown Miles
  • 2010 BMW 328i – 126,120 Miles
  • Chevrolet S-10 – 188,743 Miles

Equipment:

  • 2008 SCAG Wildcat Mower
  • Kubota 72″ Mower
  • 2017 New Holland Manure Spreader
  • 20′ Tandem Trailer
  • Grasshopper 61″ Mower
  • Kubota 72″ Mower
  • 18′ Tandem Trailer
  • 2013 Hustler 60″ Mower
  • Kubota RTV900
  • 10′ Tandem Dump Trailer
  • Roto Tiller
  • 4′ Chain Link Fencing
  • Scoreboards

Officials say that all items sold as is, where is, and with no warranties expressed or implied. Buyers must use cash or check for purchase. All items must be paid in full the day of the sale and removed by October 28, 2022. Announcements made the day of the sale take precedence over printed material.

  • (Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)
    (Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)
    (Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)
    (Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)
