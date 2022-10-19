Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week.

Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

Vehicles:

2019 Ford Explorer – 93,751 Miles

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe – 154,348 Miles

2004 Dodge Ram SLT – 179,397 Miles

2017 Ford Explorer – 117,641 Miles

2012 Chevrolet Equinox – 196,985 Miles

2004 Ford E-350 – 170,656 Miles

2005 Chevrolet Tahoe – 255,001 Miles

2004 Chevrolet C15 Silverado – Unknown Miles

2004 Ford Excursion – Unknown Miles

2015 Ford Explorer – 191,372 Miles

2008 Ford Ranger – 212,449 Miles

2004 Ford Crown Victoria – 106,742 Miles

2005 Chrysler 300 – 100,412 Miles

2003 Chevrolet Impala – Unknown Miles

2010 BMW 328i – 126,120 Miles

Chevrolet S-10 – 188,743 Miles

Equipment:

2008 SCAG Wildcat Mower

Kubota 72″ Mower

2017 New Holland Manure Spreader

20′ Tandem Trailer

Grasshopper 61″ Mower

Kubota 72″ Mower

18′ Tandem Trailer

2013 Hustler 60″ Mower

Kubota RTV900

10′ Tandem Dump Trailer

Roto Tiller

4′ Chain Link Fencing

Scoreboards

Officials say that all items sold as is, where is, and with no warranties expressed or implied. Buyers must use cash or check for purchase. All items must be paid in full the day of the sale and removed by October 28, 2022. Announcements made the day of the sale take precedence over printed material.

(Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

(Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

(Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

(Courtesy: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).