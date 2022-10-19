Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Two former educators compete for District 3 Board of Education seat
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is running a series of profiles on Montgomery County Board of Education candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s profiles focus on District 3 candidates Scott Joftus and Julie Yang. All candidates were asked the same questions. Some answers were shortened for length and clarity.
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our October 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
mymcmedia.org
‘We Are Asked to Bend Over Backwards’: Teachers Rally Ahead of Union Meeting with School Board
On Tuesday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) educators with a teachers union rallied outside the Board of Education building in Rockville and said the school system is unlawfully delaying contract negotiations. Ahead of the rally, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) announced it would file an unfair labor practice charge...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Statement Concerning the Status of Negotiations with the Montgomery County Education Association
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to be committed to beginning and successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its three employee associations. This work is underway with two associations – the Service Employees International-Local 500 (SEIU) and the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP), with the basic ground rules in place and negotiations started.
WTOP
Frustrated parents speak out against Prince George’s Co. Public Schools boundary changes
The Prince George’s County Board of Education is considering a plan that would overhaul school boundaries throughout the Maryland-county, hoping to find balance between the number of schools that are overcrowded and the schools that are under-enrolled. Two schools — Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary...
fox5dc.com
1,000 Stafford High School students sick after illness outbreak
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - At least 1,000 Stafford High School students have called out sick this week with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains. In a letter sent to parents and staff members on Friday evening, Stafford High School's Principal Allen Hicks states the school is currently experiencing an "illness outbreak."
WTOP
Prince George’s County teacher receives Fulbright scholarship
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school teacher has been selected for a prestigious scholarship. Chidi Duru, a teacher and science department chair at Crossland High School in Camp Springs, earned a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.
fox5dc.com
Nearly half of Stafford High School students out sick
At least 1,000 Stafford High School students have called out sick this week with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu fills us in on the peculiar illness outbreak being investigated by Virginia health officials.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
fox5dc.com
Local author reads powerful new book "Say Their Names" to DCPS students
A D.C. author is helping parents talk about tough topics with their kids. Caroline Brewer's book "Say Their Names" was inspired by her visit to D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza. Brewer met with DCPS students and teachers at Simon Elementary this week to talk about children’s voices in social justice movements. The Pen/Faulkner Foundation sponsored her trip. "Say Their Names is available in bookstores across the country.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
mocoshow.com
Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant
Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
mocoshow.com
6 of Top 10 Public Middle Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 6 of the top 10 (and 14 of the Top 25) public middle schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Herbert Hoover Middle School earning the top spot.
fox5dc.com
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
talbotspy.org
Opinion: We Oppose Question 5 by Orphans’ Court Judges Paul Carroll, John Hall, and David Wheeler
Ballot Question No. 5 proposes a constitutional amendment to do away with the three elected judges of the Orphans’ Court of Howard County. Their duties would be assigned to a judge of the Circuit Court, as is currently done in Montgomery and Harford counties. Although the proposed amendment, on its face, would affect only Howard County the current judges of the Orphans’ Court for Talbot County, that is, Paul S. Carroll, David J. Wheeler, and Jack Hall, unanimously oppose the adoption of Ballot Question No. 5. Their opposition is shared by nearly all of their colleagues on that Court in other counties, who, collectively, have drafted an argument against adoption of the proposed amended.
fox5dc.com
DC attorney general awaits evidence to investigate viral Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. Metro Spokesperson Ian Jannetta told FOX 5 that the Metro Transit Police Department is still investigating the matter. "Metrobus leadership has determined...
Comments / 0