Two Tag Team title matches set for next week's WWE NXT

Next week’s NXT is being labeled Tag Team Title Tuesday, as both NXT Tag Team titles will be defended.

Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team titles against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

On Tuesday’s NXT, a contract signing was held for both championship matches. The Women’s Tag Team title match contract signing took place first. Stark said that next week they will prove that they are a team when they win the tag team titles. Chance said that they will see what happens when they lose.

Later, the participants in the men’s Tag Team title match signed their contract. Enofe and Blade suggested that they would shock the world when they become champions next week. The team became the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team titles by winning a three-way match for the number one contendership last week.

Here the lineup for the post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT: