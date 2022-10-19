Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru orderJ.R. HeimbignerJackson, GA
wgxa.tv
North Macon traffic stop leads to chase and gun, drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after what would have been a traffic stop turned into a chase and, ultimately, ended in several charges, some of which were for drugs and guns. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that deputies from its Special Response Team made the...
wgxa.tv
Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
wgxa.tv
One man arrested on crack cocaine charges for second time in one year in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After having done time for 17 counts of felony use of a communication facility to buy crack cocaine earlier this year, a Monroe County man finds himself back behind bars on more drug charges. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Kendrieth Bowden was arrested...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment
ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
WMBF
15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Atlanta man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Officer said at the time of the arrest, Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., was in Georgetown County visiting family. During that time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a reckless driver, according to court documents.
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
wgxa.tv
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
wgxa.tv
Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in the courtroom Wednesday as several officers who worked...
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
41nbc.com
Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
Georgia man faces 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing over $100K in disability benefits
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been convicted of collecting thousands of dollars’ worth of disability benefits while running a cleaning company, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Demetris Hill, 54, was convicted of one count of...
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
1 injured after shots fired during fight inside Stonecrest Mall, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is recovering after being shot during an argument inside The Mall at Stonecrest on Thursday afternoon. DeKalb County police say two men got into an argument inside a Champs sneakers store near the mall’s main entrance. The argument ended with shots being...
wgxa.tv
Grime Crime: Byron Police looking for grease thieves
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Byron Police are looking for two men in a white van who were caught on camera pumping grease out of a grease trap at Dairy Queen. The oil offenders struck at around 1:40 on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th, getting their greasy gains before making a slick getaway.
