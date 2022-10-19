ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, GA

wgxa.tv

North Macon traffic stop leads to chase and gun, drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after what would have been a traffic stop turned into a chase and, ultimately, ended in several charges, some of which were for drugs and guns. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that deputies from its Special Response Team made the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
WMBF

15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Atlanta man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Officer said at the time of the arrest, Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., was in Georgetown County visiting family. During that time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a reckless driver, according to court documents.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
MACON, GA
BET

Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime

A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
wgxa.tv

Grime Crime: Byron Police looking for grease thieves

BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Byron Police are looking for two men in a white van who were caught on camera pumping grease out of a grease trap at Dairy Queen. The oil offenders struck at around 1:40 on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th, getting their greasy gains before making a slick getaway.
BYRON, GA

