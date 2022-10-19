ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Princeton University student from Euclid found dead

PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
PRINCETON, NJ
93.1 WZAK

cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com

Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights teachers reach tentative contract agreement with schools

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Garfield Heights Teachers Association, they have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Garfield Heights City Schools. The Garfield Heights Teachers Association released the following statement about the agreement. Around 5:00 this evening, after almost nine hours of negotiations, the bargaining teams...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence

Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
MENTOR, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary

Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

