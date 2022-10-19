Read full article on original website
Princeton University student from Euclid found dead
PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
Missing Princeton Student from CLE Found Dead On Campus
This is every parents worst nightmare as they watch their children go away to college. Wednesday news broke that a search is underway for a missing Princeton University student from Cleveland, 20 year old, Misrach Ewunetie, who was last seen around 3 am on Friday on campus. Misrach Ewunetie’s cell...
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com
Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
People in Old Brooklyn have wanted barbershop where shooting happened shut down
People in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood say they’ve wanted the barbershop, that was the scene of a shooting, shut down.
Garfield Heights teachers reach tentative contract agreement with schools
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Garfield Heights Teachers Association, they have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Garfield Heights City Schools. The Garfield Heights Teachers Association released the following statement about the agreement. Around 5:00 this evening, after almost nine hours of negotiations, the bargaining teams...
Cause of death revealed for teen Ethan Liming who was found dead near basketball court at I Promise School in Akron, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the cause of death of Ethan Liming who was found dead near the basketball court...
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
‘It’s hard living here in Cleveland’: High school students pledge to end gun violence
Students all around the country are making the pledge to end gun violence, including high schoolers in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
Cleveland police officers disciplined for brawl outside union hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four Cleveland police officers received suspensions without pay for brawling outside a police union hall in November 2020, according to recently released city disciplinary letters. The incident, which began with banter between the officers during a party, escalated into a fight pitting three officers against one, the...
ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
