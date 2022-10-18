ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Camden County Teen

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could solve, what’s now being called, a missing persons case. Sergeant Scott Hines says that 16-year-old Dylan Ford, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on October 1st. Despite being considered an habitual runaway,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Drug arrest Camdenton

A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI

Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Man with a gun arrested in JCMO

A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Friday night. If anyone has video related to the shooting, CPD is asking that you share it with them. The shooting happened on Hitt Street and Locust Street around 11:30 p.m. The area was closed for several hours as CPD The post Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

