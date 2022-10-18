Read full article on original website
Related
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
abc17news.com
Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE
The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
KRMS Radio
Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Camden County Teen
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could solve, what’s now being called, a missing persons case. Sergeant Scott Hines says that 16-year-old Dylan Ford, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on October 1st. Despite being considered an habitual runaway,...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
myozarksonline.com
Drug arrest Camdenton
A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI
Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
abc17news.com
Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Friday night. If anyone has video related to the shooting, CPD is asking that you share it with them. The shooting happened on Hitt Street and Locust Street around 11:30 p.m. The area was closed for several hours as CPD The post Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
Comments / 0