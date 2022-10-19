Islanders rebound from rocky start to repel Sharks

Midway through the second period on Tuesday night, Islanders coach Lane Lambert sought a spark with his team down a goal. He changed up his top three forward lines, hoping it would do something.

Mission accomplished.

On the back of three goals in the last 10 minutes of the second period, the Islanders defeated the Sharks, 5-2, to win back-to-back games at UBS Arena for the first time this season — a feat that took them until the new year to accomplish last season — and move to 2-1 in this campaign.

“We had to just make a little shake-up and see if that led to a spark,” Lambert said. “Certainly, it did.”

After Lambert switched things up — moving Anthony Beauvillier to Mathew Barzal’s left, Zach Parise to the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom to the right of Brock Nelson — the offense started to come in waves. Lee was the first to score, redirecting Adam Pelech’s shot from the point at 10:03 of the second. Parise followed at 14:48, getting some of Noah Dobson’s initial shot with his skate to help the puck get past San Jose goaltender James Reimer, luckily escaping without a review for a kicking motion.

Zach Parise (No. 11) celebrates after scoring a goal on James Reimer during the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Sharks. Getty Images

That gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead, and though the Sharks got one back when Evgeny Svechnikov scored at 17:10 of the second, their momentum did not even last to the second intermission. Wahlstrom found the back of the net with a laser wrist shot off Nelson’s faceoff win at 19:04 to give the lead back to the Islanders.

This time, for good.

The Islanders afterwards credited the job their power play did after Nico Sturm’s penalty at 6:36 of the second. Though they didn’t score in the ensuing two minutes, that helped them regain the momentum lost towards the end of the first period, when San Jose had taken the lead.

Oliver Wahlstrom after scoring in the second period for the first of his two goals in the Islanders’ victory. Getty Images

“They were moving the puck around, they were getting chances and I think that just brought us to life a little bit,” defensemen Ryan Pulock said. “Got us some momentum that we were able to feed off of.”

“Sometimes it’s not always the statistical part of it,” Lambert said, “but they were outstanding.”

Wahlstrom, the subject of constant questions and critiques, got the insurance goal as well with a slap shot past Reimer at 5:24 of the third — his third goal in two games. The Islanders did not need a heroic effort from goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 27 of 29 shots in his first start of the season; they smothered San Jose in the final 20 minutes. The penalty kill, which is now 12-for-12, was again sublime. Cal Clutterbuck’s empty-net goal with 2:26 to go extinguished any remaining hope the Sharks might have had.

“I think what’s unique about us is, we’re always even keel,” Wahlstrom said. “I don’t think we got too up or down. If we had a bad first period, we come into the locker room as a group, we’re still calm and we change a few things and get back to our game.”

Anders Lee is congratulated after scoring a goal. AP

For the rookie coach, it is a test passed with flying colors. The Islanders outshot the Sharks, 21-8, in the second period and played with relentless pressure on the offensive zone, adapting well to the line juggling. It helped make the difference in a game where, towards the end of the first, the Islanders struggled to meaningfully out-skate a team against whom they are much better on paper.

There are bigger games on the horizon for the Islanders, but for now, they are doing what they need to do on home ice. They struggled last year to win those games — in which they have a clear talent advantage — with consistency, and it ultimately cost them.

So far at least, they are surviving this go around just fine.