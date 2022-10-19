Tiverton, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – “Our city faces a housing crisis. There is no one cause for that crisis, and there will not be one solution. But one clear factor is the number of college campuses that are bleeding into our neighborhoods, creating pressure on current housing stock. We need to do what we can to preserve housing for our residents and to maintain our neighborhoods. Despite the city’s efforts to hold developers accountable through fines, inspections, and other restrictions, we continue to see noise and public safety matters connected to overcrowded student rental properties throughout our city.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO