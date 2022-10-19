ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Former WNEP building being demolished

AVOCA, Pa. — Crews are demolishing the old WNEP building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The News Station called Avoca home from the 1960s to the late 1980s. This is also the building where Hatchy Milatchy was produced. Officials from the airport say a car rental facility will replace...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Newswatch 16

Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Chipping away at the housing crunch

SCRANTON, Pa. — Talk about a rarity these days a brand-new house ready to hit the market and at an affordable price. Scranton officials were the first to take the real estate tour in the city's Marvine Section. Two houses were built on a once-vacant property along North Main...
SCRANTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Colors of fall foliage in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The colors of fall foliage in Carbon County are set to be at their peak over the next few days. Just in time for the final weekend of the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival. "People love coming here. Last week was exceptionally busy. I expect...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
