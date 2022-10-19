Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
Lehigh Valley Community Rallies For Beloved 12-Year-Old Girl Battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
The Lehigh Valley community is coming together to support a beloved 12-year-old girl undergoing a brave fight against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Emily FaRannte of Hellertown was just like any other girl her age. From the soccer field to the dance studio, Emily had countless passions, Hellertown Borough says in a Facebook post.
Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
Former WNEP building being demolished
AVOCA, Pa. — Crews are demolishing the old WNEP building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The News Station called Avoca home from the 1960s to the late 1980s. This is also the building where Hatchy Milatchy was produced. Officials from the airport say a car rental facility will replace...
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame slated for Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new space in Luzerne County will be all about honoring the arts. Plans for the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame were announced in Wilkes-Barre. Organizers say the Hall of Fame will honor Luzerne County natives, those who lived in the county, or...
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
Chipping away at the housing crunch
SCRANTON, Pa. — Talk about a rarity these days a brand-new house ready to hit the market and at an affordable price. Scranton officials were the first to take the real estate tour in the city's Marvine Section. Two houses were built on a once-vacant property along North Main...
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
Colors of fall foliage in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — The colors of fall foliage in Carbon County are set to be at their peak over the next few days. Just in time for the final weekend of the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival. "People love coming here. Last week was exceptionally busy. I expect...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0