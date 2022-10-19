Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Wolf Administration Focused on Expanding Naloxone Access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, the Wolf Administration discussed access to harm reduction tools, like Naloxone, in combatting opioid overdoses. The opioid reversing medication is widely available and is easy for all Pennsylvanians to obtain. Naloxone is approved by the FDA to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and quickly...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul takes steps to increase pay for nurse workforce
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced to a plan to increase pay for nurses an average of 4.5% per title. This will bring the starting salary for day shift nurses in upstate New York to nearly $90,000, according to the recent press release. But some advocates said there...
NewsChannel 36
Booster Shots Targeting Omicron Now Available for Kids in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Children ages 5 and older are eligible to receive the most up to date COVID-19 booster shots in New York State. Bi-valent booster shots are the first available that target Omicron sub-variants. Children 5 years and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster and those 6...
NewsChannel 36
NY Office of Information Technology Services examines use of biometric technology in schools
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In 2020, New York State enacted a law that placed a ban on the use of biometric surveillance in schools. According to the legislation, the moratorium cannot be lifted until the New York State Department of Education issues a report of the risks and benefits and the commissioner then authorizes it.
NewsChannel 36
New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of of Steuben County's report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers...
NewsChannel 36
Hearing Addresses Mental Health Concerns Among PA Youth, Rural Students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania hosted a hearing on mental health in rural schools and discussed the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Rural PA is a legislative agency of the General Assembly that focuses on rural affairs. Testimony at Wednesday’s...
NewsChannel 36
Former N.Y. Gov. Cuomo starts podcast
NEW YORK (WENY) -- Andrew Cuomo, the 56th governor of New York State, who resigned in disgrace over corruption allegations, has reemerged into the public spotlight, in podcast form. "I'm doing this because I am worried about this county, and I'm worried about what's happening," Cuomo said in his podcast,...
Comments / 0