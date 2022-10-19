ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
pix11.com

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call

Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen...
pix11.com

Release video of man's fatal Manhattan shooting by NYPD: family

The family of a man fatally shot by police in Upper Manhattan is requesting the release of NYPD body camera footage of the incident in a search for closure after they say a medical examiner’s report shows the man was shot 36 times. Release video of man’s fatal Manhattan...
Daily News

Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
pix11.com

New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx

Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community. New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the …. Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become...
The Staten Island Advance

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
pix11.com

Randall's Island migrant relief center sits largely unoccupied

Days after its opening, New York City’s migrant relief center on Randall’s Island continues to house just a handful of asylum seekers. Randall’s Island migrant relief center sits largely …. Days after its opening, New York City’s migrant relief center on Randall’s Island continues to house just...
CBS New York

NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
Daily News

Crazed straphanger stabs man who tried to defend girlfriend on NYC subway train

A passenger who was stabbed on a Manhattan train was defending his girlfriend from an irate man who invaded her space, the victim told the Daily News on Thursday. Sammi Tovar, 26, and his partner were on an uptown No. 2 train heading back to their apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx after ducking out of an East Village comedy show early, the man said. As the train rumbled toward the ...
