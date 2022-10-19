Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar
Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway. The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M...
Commuter pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks in unprovoked attack: police
A stranger pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks unprovoked at a Bushwick station on Friday, according to police. The suspect shoved the person onto the tracks just before 3 p.m. at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station, officials said.
Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Search on for suspect after man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Police are investigating after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
pix11.com
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen...
pix11.com
Release video of man's fatal Manhattan shooting by NYPD: family
The family of a man fatally shot by police in Upper Manhattan is requesting the release of NYPD body camera footage of the incident in a search for closure after they say a medical examiner’s report shows the man was shot 36 times. Release video of man’s fatal Manhattan...
pix11.com
Suspect in ninja outfit slashes man charged with placing fake bombs in NYC subway stations, sources say
A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai sword, allegedly slashed a straphanger who three years ago left rice cookers in Manhattan subway stations, according to law enforcement sources. Suspect in ninja outfit slashes man charged with …. A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai...
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
pix11.com
New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx
Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community. New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the …. Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become...
3 NYPD officers injured in car crash in Queens; 2 people arrested
Three NYPD officers were injured after a car collided into their vehicle in Queens Thursday night.
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattan
From Guns to Samurai Swords in NYC Subways.Multi Media Solutions TODAY. The suspect was described as wearing all black with a black hat with a Marvel logo on it, according to police.
pix11.com
Randall's Island migrant relief center sits largely unoccupied
Days after its opening, New York City’s migrant relief center on Randall’s Island continues to house just a handful of asylum seekers. Randall’s Island migrant relief center sits largely …. Days after its opening, New York City’s migrant relief center on Randall’s Island continues to house just...
Gunman sought after man shot in leg on Harlem street
Police released a photo of a gunman being sought after a man was shot in the leg in Harlem Wednesday evening, authorities said.
NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
Crazed straphanger stabs man who tried to defend girlfriend on NYC subway train
A passenger who was stabbed on a Manhattan train was defending his girlfriend from an irate man who invaded her space, the victim told the Daily News on Thursday. Sammi Tovar, 26, and his partner were on an uptown No. 2 train heading back to their apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx after ducking out of an East Village comedy show early, the man said. As the train rumbled toward the ...
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
