Colorado State

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Midterm voter guide: Colorado Propositions

November’s ballot includes eight propositions, where voters will either select yes/for or no/against. Statutory propositions are relevant for all of Colorado and reflect a number of economic and lifestyle issues. Information on these propositions was gathered from the 2022 State Ballot Information Booklet. Proposition FF. Proposition FF, “Healthy School...
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

A look into Colorado State University cannabis policy

Colorado State University’s prohibitive cannabis policy may seem strange to an outside observer. We live in a legal state and even have a bar on campus, so why isn’t cannabis allowed?. If you have ever wondered what CSU’s policy on cannabis consumption and possession is, then read on....
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

LFTE: Collegian readers, your vote matters — we have the info you need

Editor’s Note: All letters from the editor reflect the views of the editorial board only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian. This week, registered Colorado voters will receive their ballots for the midterm elections in the mail, and I think that’s something worth getting excited about.
COLORADO STATE

