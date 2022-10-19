Bakersfield ranked in the top 32 busiest cities across the country this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week is set to be one of the busiest weeks Bakersfield is expected to see all year.

A new report released detailing a big increase in foot traffic throughout the city this coming weekend. Bakersfield is going to be one busiest cities not just in California but throughout the entire country.

Hotels booked, plans made and money ready to be spent here at our local businesses. That’s all because of multiple big events are all overlapping this weekend. Big events are drawing people from across the country to Bakersfield.

“Bakersfield in October is always busy,” David Lyman the manager of Visit Bakersfield said. “People from around the country and from many places around the world are coming to Bakersfield for the events this weekend.”

According to the PredictHQ Event Index, Bakersfield will be one of the top 32 busiest cities across the nation this weekend. The index uses an algorithm per city to predict the impact of upcoming events. Out of 20 points cities usually hit below 15 but Bakersfield scored 17.4.

“So we’ve got three big racing events this coming week,” Lyman said. “We always say we’re the racing capital of California and this will prove it.”

Many of the hotels are booked across Bakersfield leading up to the big events like, Via Arte the Italian Street Painting Festival, USA BMX FALL Nationals, the 30th annual Hot Rod Reunion and 34th annual October Classic at the Kern County Raceway Park.

Local businesses said this bump in activity is exactly what they needed during this ongoing inflation.

“After COVID we’re kind of getting back to normal, this is a shot in the arm for the economy for Bakersfield especially downtown,” Chuck Arias a vendor at Downtown Toys’N’Comics said. “We’re pretty excited as far as what it’s going to bring to the city.”

“That’s awesome,” Jessica Pounds the owner of Moo Creamery said. “Good that Bakersfield is having events that is bringing people in from near and far. We always want small businesses to succeed.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.