IceHogs’ captain Garrett Mitchell impressed with the team’s depth

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs have two road games under their belts this season, a split in Manitoba last weekend. Now they’re getting ready for their home opener this Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves. It’ll mark the start of a seven-game homestand.

IceHogs forward Garrett Mitchell didn’t play in the games in Manitoba, because he was getting over the flu. He stayed behind in Rockford and watched both games on his computer. He liked what he saw from his teammates, especially the teams depth.

“We know that we’ve got a lot of skill. You look at the depth that we’ve got. We’ve got guys that are out of the lineup and in the lineup, and back-and-forth that have played a lot of games in this league. We’ve got the competition within the dressing room and within the organization right now that it’s there, and you’ve got to show up and play.”

This is the third straight year that Mitchell has been named the IceHogs’ captain. Before coming to Rockford he was a captain for the Hersey Bears. He’s grown into the role.

“I don’t want to say it gets easier, but it was tougher for me when I was 24 years old, and I have to tell a 30-some year old guy what to do and how to get there. It’s a little bit easier for me now going into my 12th year.”

Last season, Mitchell appeared in 67 games for the IceHogs. He had six goals and nine assists. He also won the IceHogs’ Heavy Hitter Award.

