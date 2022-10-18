Read full article on original website
UPDATE: OSHP: 'contained barricade incident' at Indian River Facility
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Friday.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Teens arrested for armed carjacking in Barberton
Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.
Akron cashier charged for shooting bystander who died 6 weeks later, police say
A cashier at an Akron gas station was charged with negligent homicide six weeks after shooting an innocent bystander during a dispute with another customer and one day after the bystander died.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo
A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
cleveland19.com
1 of 3 suspects convicted in death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three suspects accused in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron pleaded no contest Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a...
cleveland19.com
Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the men’s bathroom at the Streetsboro City Park was vandalized over the weekend. Toilet paper was stuck to the walls and floor, and there was even a part of a trash can thrown into a toilet. “It was pretty much just a big...
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Bystander killed at convenience store during dispute
Gunfire during a dispute over incorrect change at a Lovers Lane convenience store struck an innocent customer, who later died, city police said. It happened after 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Police said 34-year-old Andre Lee was arguing with the cashier over incorrect change and threatened to kill her. Lee "began damaging the store, throwing items at the cashier and trying to grab her through the plexiglass divider."
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
Traffic slow on I-76 W in Portage County after crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire.
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
