Akron, OH

parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Bystander killed at convenience store during dispute

Gunfire during a dispute over incorrect change at a Lovers Lane convenience store struck an innocent customer, who later died, city police said. It happened after 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Police said 34-year-old Andre Lee was arguing with the cashier over incorrect change and threatened to kill her. Lee "began damaging the store, throwing items at the cashier and trying to grab her through the plexiglass divider."
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
BEACHWOOD, OH

