Houston, TX

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Click2Houston.com

What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game

HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

“Speakeasy” and carry a big drink – Dosey Doe’s newest dining experience opens on the “down-low”

THE WOODLANDS, TX – If you’ve lived in or visited The Woodlands for any length of time, you’ve heard of Dosey Doe. From showcasing nationally known music artists at The Big Barn to presenting amateur open mic nights at The Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar, or making what some may call the best coffee in the area, Dosey Doe has made a name for itself not only locally, but around the country. The Woodlands staple has a grand tradition of providing quality food, world-class music, and above all, great dining experiences. You can’t eat at a Dosey Doe establishment without leaving a little happier.
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind

5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun

Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

The race for Harris County judge is tightening in Houston

Early voting begins Monday, and one of the closest-watched races in Houston is downballot: the election for Harris County judge. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing a tight race against Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Hidalgo “is a rising star in the Democratic Party,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “She won the election four years ago against a very popular Republican – but in a wave election.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas

Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
ROSENBERG, TX

