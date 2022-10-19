Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Click2Houston.com
What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game
HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
How to eat well near the University of Houston on a cheap student budget
Broke students can satisfy any craving for great prices at these 7 restaurants.
Woodlands Online& LLC
“Speakeasy” and carry a big drink – Dosey Doe’s newest dining experience opens on the “down-low”
THE WOODLANDS, TX – If you’ve lived in or visited The Woodlands for any length of time, you’ve heard of Dosey Doe. From showcasing nationally known music artists at The Big Barn to presenting amateur open mic nights at The Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar, or making what some may call the best coffee in the area, Dosey Doe has made a name for itself not only locally, but around the country. The Woodlands staple has a grand tradition of providing quality food, world-class music, and above all, great dining experiences. You can’t eat at a Dosey Doe establishment without leaving a little happier.
Click2Houston.com
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind
5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld tragedy: Lawsuit against Travis Scott, others settled with family of 21-year-old victim, Attorney Buzbee says
HOUSTON – Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Thursday that at least one of the lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. Buzbee filed the lawsuit on Nov. 16, 2021 on behalf of more than 120 clients, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta,...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: AJ's former coach testifies AJ's mom was "more hard on him"
HOUSTON - One defense witness seemed to back up what prosecutors have been saying in the capital murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is charged with murdering his parents back in 2016. Testimony is expected to wrap up tomorrow, but today Antonio Jr’s former football coach testified that AJ’s...
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Here is your chance to win tickets to Wings Over Houston...
The League City Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with Wings Over Houston to give away tickets to the annual airshow on October 28-29. How To Enter Download the Visit League City app (visit your app store and search League City!) and create an account.
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Houston Press
Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
KHOU
Harris County, Houston leaders ask for federal monitors in 2022 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a joint letter to the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division requesting that federal monitors be sent to Harris County for the November 2022 election. This...
Families of 2 Astroworld victims settle cases over deadly festival
While the terms of the settlements are confidential, the families hope this change how future concerts are planned.
texasstandard.org
The race for Harris County judge is tightening in Houston
Early voting begins Monday, and one of the closest-watched races in Houston is downballot: the election for Harris County judge. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing a tight race against Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Hidalgo “is a rising star in the Democratic Party,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “She won the election four years ago against a very popular Republican – but in a wave election.”
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas
Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
