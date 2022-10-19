ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Dog set on fire in Nutbush undergoes surgery

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RO19N_0ieLItAj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog set on fire in Nutbush back in June continues to make progress.

Months after Riona the Dog was seen running down the street engulfed in flames, she underwent surgery with Tails of Hope Dog Rescue.

Tails of Hope said Riona had surgery on Tuesday, October 18, to place a mesh graft over the burns on her back left leg.

Riona will have a splint in for 21 days, allowing the graft to heal, Tails of Hope said.

The organization said they also closed more of the burns on her left front elbow.

Though Riona has made significant progress since that awful June day, she will likely need one more surgery to cover the last of the burns on her front left leg, Tails of Hope told FOX13.

Quishon Brown, 43, was arrested for setting Riona on fire, leading to 4th-degree burns on over 60 percent of the dog’s body.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after shooting at Frayser complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser. Eighteen-year-old Jamall Mason and 26-year-old Jerrisac Morgan are both facing attempted first-degree murder and gun possession charges. The shooting happened on September 25 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Vayu Drive. According to court documents, Mason and Morgan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars

UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman known for helping others gets blessing of her own

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many of us spend enough time at work that our co-workers can become like family members, and nobody knows that better than Trina Johnson and Sandra O’Neal. Trina and Sandra have worked together for a few years at the Home Depot in Wolfchase. “Twenty-six years. I’ve been there for twenty-two. She’s been there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Hospitality Hub opens, designed to shelter women healing from trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub is now open in Memphis. The facility is located at 590 Washington Avenue. The grand opening was held Thursday. The city of Memphis says its the region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter for women designed to facilitate healing from trauma. “The Hospitality Hub’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Things happening in Memphis this weekend: Oct 21-23

Events The Ronald McDonald House of Charities will hold the World Champion Hot Wing Contest and Festival this Saturday at Tiger Lane. Enjoy wings from teams from the Bluff City and all over the country as they compete in this wing contest. There will be fun for the entire family, even pets. More Support the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.” “That’s the only man that ain’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after one shot, killed in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Binghampton last week. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Mimosa on October 14 at 9:12 p.m. The victim was found dead at the scene. Katron Crawford was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy