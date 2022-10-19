Dog set on fire in Nutbush undergoes surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog set on fire in Nutbush back in June continues to make progress.

Months after Riona the Dog was seen running down the street engulfed in flames, she underwent surgery with Tails of Hope Dog Rescue.

Tails of Hope said Riona had surgery on Tuesday, October 18, to place a mesh graft over the burns on her back left leg.

Riona will have a splint in for 21 days, allowing the graft to heal, Tails of Hope said.

The organization said they also closed more of the burns on her left front elbow.

Though Riona has made significant progress since that awful June day, she will likely need one more surgery to cover the last of the burns on her front left leg, Tails of Hope told FOX13.

Quishon Brown, 43, was arrested for setting Riona on fire, leading to 4th-degree burns on over 60 percent of the dog’s body.

