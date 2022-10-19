Read full article on original website
Lassen County Arts Council announces Dia de los Muertos exhibit
According to a Facebook post, the Lassen County Arts Council’s Dia de los Muertos Exhibit opens from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Friday Oct. 21 featuring sugar skull art and art and altar installations by local artists Debbie Anderson, Rome Avila (Cha Cha’s Tacos), Norma Debaker and more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2.
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
It’s a strangely dysfunctional autumn this year. I keep waiting for leaves to blossom into blazing colors so I can take some fall pictures, but the color change seems so haphazard, with some trees staying green or barely yellowing while others are already shedding their leaves. Our daytime temperatures...
Lassen County News
Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward in possible parental abduction investigation
According to a statement from Lassen County Crime Stoppers, a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the safe return of Trinity Coger, 7, and Faith Coger, 16, — last seen by their parents, Kyle Louis Evan Coger and Ashley Renea Seals Sept. 26, 2002. Crime Stoppers reports...
Plumas County News
Area departments respond to structure fire in Portola
Beckwourth Fire District responded to a structure fire at 20 North Beckwith Street in Portola at approximately 10 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 17. Beckwourth Fire District Chief Bret Russell established incident command, and reported that as he responded to the call, he could see the glow of the flames from Highway 70 and immediately put out a call for mutual aid to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. “The structure was a fully involved trailer with the potential to spread to adjacent trailers,” Russell explained. “We had an astronomical showing of mutual aid from Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and Sierra Valley Volunteer Fire, and everyone worked together really well.” All residents were able to evacuate the home without injury, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Holds 'Second Chances' Program
It's a time for second chances. That is - if you get pulled over by a Washoe County deputy. If you are stopped during this program - you may be offered a second chance in place of a ticket, in exchange for learning about becoming an organ donor. It's a...
crimevoice.com
Lassen County Sheriff’s Arrests 3 Suspects for Animal Cruelty and Neglect
Photos: Horse at the Scene | Courtesy of Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, Deputy Michael “Chance” Loflin from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to 667-290 Highway 299 in Adin, California in regards to a dog bite.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
Lassen County News
Jury convicts Gress, sentencing Dec. 20
Brandon Michael Gress, 39 of Janesville, was convicted last week by a jury on one count of felony resisting arrest by force and two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest, against deputy sheriffs who were responding to a disturbance in which Gress, an active parolee, was involved. Resisting by force as...
Lassen County News
Council appoints Tax Oversight Board members; city administrator seeks counsel’s opinion on appointments
At its Tuesday, Oct. 19 meeting, with approval of the Susanville City Council, each councilmember appointed a representative to serve on the Sales Tax Oversight Board that will review the expenditure of funds generated by a 1 percent sales tax increase approved by the voters during the June 7 election,
