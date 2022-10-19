ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen County News

Lassen County Arts Council announces Dia de los Muertos exhibit

According to a Facebook post, the Lassen County Arts Council’s Dia de los Muertos Exhibit opens from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Friday Oct. 21 featuring sugar skull art and art and altar installations by local artists Debbie Anderson, Rome Avila (Cha Cha’s Tacos), Norma Debaker and more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

It’s a strangely dysfunctional autumn this year. I keep waiting for leaves to blossom into blazing colors so I can take some fall pictures, but the color change seems so haphazard, with some trees staying green or barely yellowing while others are already shedding their leaves. Our daytime temperatures...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Area departments respond to structure fire in Portola

Beckwourth Fire District responded to a structure fire at 20 North Beckwith Street in Portola at approximately 10 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 17. Beckwourth Fire District Chief Bret Russell established incident command, and reported that as he responded to the call, he could see the glow of the flames from Highway 70 and immediately put out a call for mutual aid to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. “The structure was a fully involved trailer with the potential to spread to adjacent trailers,” Russell explained. “We had an astronomical showing of mutual aid from Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and Sierra Valley Volunteer Fire, and everyone worked together really well.” All residents were able to evacuate the home without injury, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
PORTOLA, CA
crimevoice.com

Lassen County Sheriff’s Arrests 3 Suspects for Animal Cruelty and Neglect

Photos: Horse at the Scene | Courtesy of Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, Deputy Michael “Chance” Loflin from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to 667-290 Highway 299 in Adin, California in regards to a dog bite.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
SPARKS, NV
Lassen County News

Jury convicts Gress, sentencing Dec. 20

Brandon Michael Gress, 39 of Janesville, was convicted last week by a jury on one count of felony resisting arrest by force and two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest, against deputy sheriffs who were responding to a disturbance in which Gress, an active parolee, was involved. Resisting by force as...
JANESVILLE, CA

