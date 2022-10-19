Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and police are still searching for one man following calls for shots fired and a chase in Fargo. Police say it started around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 when police got a call for shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S.
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after police chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 12:14 am Thursday, Fargo police department received a call of an ongoing disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave S. Police were searching for a a green 2000 Chevy Tahoe and when found, the vehicle sped off leading...
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
valleynewslive.com
Road work complete on County Roads 18 and 81 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - County roads near Oxbow, Hickson and Bakke are set to re-open as officials announce the completion of the county road work for the Interstate-29 grade raise project south of Fargo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Flood Diversion Authority and the North...
kvrr.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
valleynewslive.com
DGF auctioning off items associated with former Rebel mascot
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is auctioning off some items that pertain to the old Rebel mascot, or items the district no longer uses. After the district made the announcement on their Facebook page, many alumni and community members say they don’t agree with the...
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Maplelag Resort ‘undetermined’
DETROIT LAKES, Minn (KFGO) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a popular vacation and ski resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze that leveled the main lodge at Maplelag Resort last Monday. Glander said there was no indication that the fire was suspicious.
trfradio.com
3 Injured on Hwy 75 Tuesday
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident Tuesday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Richard Bruce Lian, 80, of Grygla and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brennan James Peterson, 20, of Ada were both northbound on Highway 75 in Lee Township when the vehicles collided at 120th Avenue.
valleynewslive.com
Sign Solutions USA opens new facility in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A celebration is underway at Sign Solutions USA and DFC as they cut the ribbon on phase one of their new 37-acre campus and 100,000 square foot facility located in West Fargo’s industrial park. The new building will be home to Sign...
valleynewslive.com
Lakeshirts donating sales of ‘Maplelag Strong’ tees to lost resort
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Lakeshirts, based in Detroit Lakes, is donating 100% of the money made from the first 1,000 sold of their ‘Maplelag Strong’ tees directly to the lost resort. Maplelag burned to ash on October 10th. Lakeshirts says it believes in supporting the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
