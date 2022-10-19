Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Former LB Eric Hill offers advice to young NFL players
When asked about his second career after his NFL playing days had ended, former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Eric Hill said he's on a third career. The New Orleans resident and the Cardinals' first-round draft pick in 1989, now 55, spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons in Arizona, first as a Phoenix and...
ESPN, Formula 1 Extend Track With New Rights Deal
Walt Disney Co. wants to keep auto racing on track. The company’s ESPN has extended its current rights deal with Formula 1 racing, a pact sports agents have suggested has become surprisingly lucrative for an agreement not tied to football or basketball. The new contract will keep F1 races on ESPN networks in the United States through the 2025 season. “Formula 1 and ESPN have been a strong and successful team and we’re delighted to extend our relationship,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of programming and original content, in a statement. “We look forward to serving fans in some new and...
