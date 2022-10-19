Walt Disney Co. wants to keep auto racing on track. The company’s ESPN has extended its current rights deal with Formula 1 racing, a pact sports agents have suggested has become surprisingly lucrative for an agreement not tied to football or basketball. The new contract will keep F1 races on ESPN networks in the United States through the 2025 season. “Formula 1 and ESPN have been a strong and successful team and we’re delighted to extend our relationship,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of programming and original content, in a statement. “We look forward to serving fans in some new and...

