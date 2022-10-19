ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Bulletin

Local man writes bipolar novel

VAN WERT — After dealing inwardly with a bipolar disorder for several years, Van Wert resident Steven Bigham decided to come out with his struggle. At first he admitted his problem to those close to him and then dealt with proper medication possibilities that finally resulted in emotional assistance. Finally, he started recording his feelings through a fictional novel which reflected his struggles.
VAN WERT, OH
wfft.com

'U Can Crush Hunger' raising food and funds to defeat college hunger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Community Harvest Food Bank is hosting a friendly competition to defeat college hunger. Last year, the event collected nearly 140,000 pounds of food. Last year's champion University of Saint Francis collected 42,706 pounds, over 9,000 more pounds than second place. Community Harvest's Community Engagement Coordinator...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Graceful Paws opens in New Paris

NEW PARIS — New Paris Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bryanna McCartney and her new business, Graceful Paws, to the village on Wednesday, Oct. 12., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on 102 North Washington Street. “I first want to thank everyone for being so hospitable to us,” said McCartney. “We...
NEW PARIS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dennehy Says God Created Everyone With A Purpose

WINONA LAKE – God created you on purpose exactly the way you are and has a plan and purpose for you and no one is exempt from this, "That Armless Guy" George Dennehy said Tuesday. Dennehy spoke to Grace College students and community members during a Grace College chapel...
WINONA LAKE, IN
wfft.com

How to avoid scary situations while trick-or-treating this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Devin Hahn has only been alive for five Halloweens, but he is an expert on trick-or-treating. “We get treats that I like,” Devin said. He and his sister Zuri Hahn have their costumes ready to go: a scary doctor and The Black Panther. Even...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
MARKLE, IN
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Fort Wayne With Kids

If you’re looking for a day trip to Fort Wayne with your kids, you have a few options. This city in northeastern Indiana has an African savannah, Botanical conservatory, and Science Central. Here are a few other places worth checking out while you’re in the area. Listed below are a few of the things to do in Fort Wayne with kids.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Abusive relationships are not always obvious. Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship. “I was not in a healthy relationship and I needed to get out. I had two...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Nicodemus Relocates To Market Street

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Nicodemus Cards and Gaming, 118 W. Market St., Warsaw. Co-owner Mike Hadley and wife Diana and co-owner Mark Lidell have owned the store since November 2020 but relocated to the Market Street location about two weeks ago. Nicodemus sells cards, card-related...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s your chance to see plans for new Foster Park Golf Course

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course. The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy