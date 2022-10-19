Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Students shave principal’s head, tape teacher to a wall to celebrate fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday. The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head. The students raised over $6,000 through Money...
Times-Bulletin
Local man writes bipolar novel
VAN WERT — After dealing inwardly with a bipolar disorder for several years, Van Wert resident Steven Bigham decided to come out with his struggle. At first he admitted his problem to those close to him and then dealt with proper medication possibilities that finally resulted in emotional assistance. Finally, he started recording his feelings through a fictional novel which reflected his struggles.
wfft.com
'U Can Crush Hunger' raising food and funds to defeat college hunger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Community Harvest Food Bank is hosting a friendly competition to defeat college hunger. Last year, the event collected nearly 140,000 pounds of food. Last year's champion University of Saint Francis collected 42,706 pounds, over 9,000 more pounds than second place. Community Harvest's Community Engagement Coordinator...
WANE-TV
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
Eaton Register Herald
Graceful Paws opens in New Paris
NEW PARIS — New Paris Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bryanna McCartney and her new business, Graceful Paws, to the village on Wednesday, Oct. 12., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on 102 North Washington Street. “I first want to thank everyone for being so hospitable to us,” said McCartney. “We...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dennehy Says God Created Everyone With A Purpose
WINONA LAKE – God created you on purpose exactly the way you are and has a plan and purpose for you and no one is exempt from this, "That Armless Guy" George Dennehy said Tuesday. Dennehy spoke to Grace College students and community members during a Grace College chapel...
wfft.com
How to avoid scary situations while trick-or-treating this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Devin Hahn has only been alive for five Halloweens, but he is an expert on trick-or-treating. “We get treats that I like,” Devin said. He and his sister Zuri Hahn have their costumes ready to go: a scary doctor and The Black Panther. Even...
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Fort Wayne With Kids
If you’re looking for a day trip to Fort Wayne with your kids, you have a few options. This city in northeastern Indiana has an African savannah, Botanical conservatory, and Science Central. Here are a few other places worth checking out while you’re in the area. Listed below are a few of the things to do in Fort Wayne with kids.
wfft.com
Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Abusive relationships are not always obvious. Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship. “I was not in a healthy relationship and I needed to get out. I had two...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.
WANE-TV
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
Times-Union Newspaper
Nicodemus Relocates To Market Street
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Nicodemus Cards and Gaming, 118 W. Market St., Warsaw. Co-owner Mike Hadley and wife Diana and co-owner Mark Lidell have owned the store since November 2020 but relocated to the Market Street location about two weeks ago. Nicodemus sells cards, card-related...
Blues legend Buddy Guy to visit the Embassy during farewell tour
Tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 21.
WANE-TV
Here’s your chance to see plans for new Foster Park Golf Course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department is ready to show off its plan for a new-look Foster Park Golf Course. The parks department will present its final drawings for the proposed Master Plan for Foster Park Golf Course during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. in the Foster Park Golf Clubhouse.
WANE-TV
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
warricknews.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Fort Wayne and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Fort Wayne and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Public Works seeking input in potential South Anthony Blvd redevelopment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Changes could be coming to South Anthony Boulevard over the next several years. Fort Wayne Public Works is asking the people who live and work in Fort Wayne’s Southeast side what they want to see. Talking about redevelopment is nothing new for many people...
