FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO