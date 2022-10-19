ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

High School Football PRO

Chatham, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eisenhower High School - Decatur football team will have a game with Glenwood High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
DECATUR, IL
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini WBB lands top-100 guard Cori Allen

Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Football: Crystal Ball Prediction favors Illini for 4-star wide receiver

It looks like the Illinois football team is close to landing one of the best wide receivers still available. The class of 2023 had started off well for the Illini. We currently have 16 commitments and rank No. 58 in the nation. That isn’t a bad position to be in by any means. With roughly nine slots open for 2023, Bret Bielema and his coaching staff have some pretty big targets still left on the board.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema named to Coach of Year watch lists, Illini staff hit road recruiting during bye week: “I don’t care if we find them (players) at Walmart”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema was named to midseason watch lists for both the Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year awards on Wednesday. In his second season with the Illini, Bielema has orchestrated a program turnaround, with the team already qualified for a bowl game at 6-1. Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court

A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
NASHVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training

With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
mahometdaily.com

Commentary: Did Mahomet-Seymour really just change the numbers?

On Sunday night, I combed over an article about projections and capacity of enrollment at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School that would be published on Monday morning. I have been collecting data for years, looking at enrollment numbers, classroom sizes, the number of classrooms, and then following information given to the Mahomet-Seymour community as the June 28 and Nov. 8 referendum dates approached.
MAHOMET, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
SHILOH, IL
newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Police respond to crash near Rantoul school

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL

