Chatham, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eisenhower High School - Decatur football team will have a game with Glenwood High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
COMMIT: Illini WBB lands top-100 guard Cori Allen
Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball Prediction favors Illini for 4-star wide receiver
It looks like the Illinois football team is close to landing one of the best wide receivers still available. The class of 2023 had started off well for the Illini. We currently have 16 commitments and rank No. 58 in the nation. That isn’t a bad position to be in by any means. With roughly nine slots open for 2023, Bret Bielema and his coaching staff have some pretty big targets still left on the board.
College basketball rankings: Illinois No. 15 in 247Sports countdown for 2022-23
Illinois has finished the season ranked in KenPom's top 20 in each of the last two years. And armed with one of the nation's best groups of wings, 247Sports projects Illinois to make that three years in a row, picking the Fighting Illini No. 15 in its countdown of college basketball's best teams for the 2022-23 season.
Bielema named to Coach of Year watch lists, Illini staff hit road recruiting during bye week: “I don’t care if we find them (players) at Walmart”
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema was named to midseason watch lists for both the Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year awards on Wednesday. In his second season with the Illini, Bielema has orchestrated a program turnaround, with the team already qualified for a bowl game at 6-1. Illinois […]
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
Commentary: Did Mahomet-Seymour really just change the numbers?
On Sunday night, I combed over an article about projections and capacity of enrollment at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School that would be published on Monday morning. I have been collecting data for years, looking at enrollment numbers, classroom sizes, the number of classrooms, and then following information given to the Mahomet-Seymour community as the June 28 and Nov. 8 referendum dates approached.
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below: Dear Parents/Guardians, We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the […]
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
