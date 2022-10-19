Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers visit Commanders, 1st of 3-game road trip
WASHINGTON - The Green Bay Packers visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Week 7 kickoff is slated for noon – a game you can see only on FOX6. The teams also met in Week 7 of the previous NFL season. In that game, played at Lambeau Field, the Packers won 24-10.
Live Duck Got Loose on ‘College GameDay’ Set
Things got out of hand while the crew made their game picks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Admirals falls to Griffins 3-2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Taro Hirose scored a goal and assist to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Van Andel Arena. Admirals captain Cole Schneider became the 95th player in the history of the American Hockey League to reach 500 career points. Schneider recorded the secondary assist on Tommy Novak’s third-period tally.
Comments / 0