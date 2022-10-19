Read full article on original website
Russell Lee “JR” Duke, Jr
Russell Lee “JR” Duke, Jr, age 62 of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born July 4, 1960 in Hardinsburg to the late Russell Lee and Catherine Louise Thomas Duke. His sister, Brenda Sue Duke, and brother, Mackie Duke, also preceded him in death.
Ralph Wayne Babb, Jr.
Ralph Wayne Babb, Jr., age 76 of McDaniels, formerly of Brandenburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born June 2, 1946 to the late Ralph Wayne, Sr. and Janie Louise Cain Babb. He was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Helen Babb.
Murder Suspect Found Guilty
A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
FBI Ends Five Day Search Of Nelson County Farm
After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on July 3, 2015. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the “evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.”
Child’s Autopsy Results Released
The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
