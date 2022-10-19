Effective: 2022-10-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego Critical Wildfire Conditions Expected Sunday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 031, 043, 044, 045, 046, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 074, 075, 076, 077, 078, 079, 080, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, AND 089 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego, Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis, Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott, Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane, Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness, Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush, Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny, Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney, Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman, Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee, Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton, Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant, Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell, Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray, Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford, Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards, Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa, Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton, Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens, Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward, Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade, Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * WIND...Sustained southwest winds of 30-40 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15%. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located for areas along and west of highway 283. These areas will have the strongest winds and lowest humidity values during the afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CLARK COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO