David Aldrich’s forecast: More warm days ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More warm days are ahead for the Bluegrass. With highs on Saturday in the upper 70s, it is reasonable to expect that much of central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the next several days. This warm weather pattern includes Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
David Aldrich’s forecast: Drier, warmer weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After some chilly mornings this week and cool afternoons, look for a warmer weekend across the Commonwealth with highs in the 70s. Friday night look for mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-40s. High clouds will persist on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
How Versailles’ pink banners are creating a strong sense of community
When you're driving through downtown Versailles — you'll notice pink banners with faces on them. They're either the faces of breast cancer survivors or those no longer with us who lost their fight.
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda.
Trick-or-Treating with horses in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Halloween is right around the corner which means many children will be trick-or-treating. Many parents nowadays have a variety of safety concerns that may limit or cancel their child’s trick-or-treating experience altogether. Thursday, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) in Lexington provided an...
Lexington police recruiting new hires
Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires.
Oct. 20: Gardens, mosquitos, and pumpkin spice
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 20, 2022.
Lexington’s historic Helm Place up for auction
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every house has a story of its own to be told. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. It’s the former home of Mary Todd Lincoln’s half-sister. Helm Place is described as...
Padres Merch Border
Vendors on the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry say San Diego Padres merchandise is selling very well as the team goes deeper into the post season.
Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling
A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with ADHD struggling to find medication that they rely on.
Utah Halloween Home Inspired by Disney's Encanto
A South Jordan Family decorated their house in a fun and festive way inspired Disney's Encanto.
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers
For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers.
Lexington getting its own Monopoly edition
Lexington is getting its own Monopoly edition.
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022)
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence.
New Anna May Wong quarter hailed as win for Asian-American representation
A new face could appear on your pocket change soon. Asian American actress Anna May Wong will be the latest person featured on the quarter as part of a new series focused on celebrating important women in U.S. history.
Fully electric Rolls-Royce Spectre worth $600 million annually to Rolls Royce in sales
Fully electric Rolls-Royce Spectre worth $600 million annually to Rolls Royce in sales.
Oct. 21: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 21 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from George Rogers Clark, Boyle County, and Bryan Station. Play number one,...
Kentucky lawmakers plan legislation aiming to criminalize hazing
Two Kentucky lawmakers have plans to file legislation in 2023 to make hazing a crime across Kentucky. Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) and Rep. Jonathan Dixon (R-Corydon) testified before the Interim Joint Committee on Thursday alongside the parents of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood.
