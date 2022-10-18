LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After some chilly mornings this week and cool afternoons, look for a warmer weekend across the Commonwealth with highs in the 70s. Friday night look for mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-40s. High clouds will persist on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO