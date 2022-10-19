ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Haley Lu Richardson Star in People We Meet on Vacation? She Says…

Watch: Haley Lu Richardson on The White Lotus Season 2: "It's F--ked Up" Haley Lu Richardson might need to keep her bags packed. The star of season two of The White Lotus, which travels to Sicily for its highly-anticipated sophomore effort, has been floated as a potential star of the recently-announced adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation, the 2021 New York Times bestselling novel by Emily Henry.
How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose

Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs

Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview

Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video

Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer. The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence. Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.
Kendall Jenner Addresses the Rumor She's a "Mean Girl"

Watch: Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels "Like a Grandma" - EXCLUSIVE. Kendall Jenner has an issue with crowds, not people. During the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 818 Tequila founder hit back at the misconception she's a "mean girl," revealing that she's just anxious in big crowds. The supermodel, who faced this fear during the episode's work trip to Las Vegas, called the narrative about herself and her family "out of hand."
Dove Cameron's New Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Watch: Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade. Dove Cameron has hit all the right notes with her epic beauty makeover. The "Breakfast" singer has ditched her comic-book black hair for a color that packed a lot more punch. On Oct. 17, Dove debuted her dramatic transformation on Instagram, revealing a bright yellow blunt bob and straight baby bangs.
