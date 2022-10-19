Read full article on original website
Would Haley Lu Richardson Star in People We Meet on Vacation? She Says…
Watch: Haley Lu Richardson on The White Lotus Season 2: "It's F--ked Up" Haley Lu Richardson might need to keep her bags packed. The star of season two of The White Lotus, which travels to Sicily for its highly-anticipated sophomore effort, has been floated as a potential star of the recently-announced adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation, the 2021 New York Times bestselling novel by Emily Henry.
Why Judy Greer Says She Should've "Dressed Way Sluttier" During 13 Going on 30 Era
Watch: Why Judy Greer Was DUMBFOUNDED on "The Thing About Pam" Set. Judy Greer may not be 30, but she's flirty and thriving. The 13 Going on 30 star recently recalled the iconic "Thriller" scene from the 2004 film sharing the one element in particular she thinks of fondly. "I...
How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose
Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer. The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their...
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer. The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Approves of Ex Taylor Ann Green Dating VPR's Tom Schwartz
Watch: Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion. Shep Rose may be fresh off a breakup, but he's already giving ex Taylor Ann Green his approval to start a new Bravo romance. The Southern Charm star opened up about his and Taylor's split at BravoCon 2022...
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Behati Prinsloo Shares New Festive Photo of Daughter Following Adam Levine Scandal
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Looks like they are ready for spooky season at the Levine residence. Behati Prinsloo shared a snap of one of her and Adam Levine's daughters in a black bat costume made complete with a skirt and wings, with her back to the camera. Someone just needs to put on the "Monster Mash," and 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace will be all set for Halloween.
Kendall Jenner Addresses the Rumor She's a "Mean Girl"
Watch: Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels "Like a Grandma" - EXCLUSIVE. Kendall Jenner has an issue with crowds, not people. During the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 818 Tequila founder hit back at the misconception she's a "mean girl," revealing that she's just anxious in big crowds. The supermodel, who faced this fear during the episode's work trip to Las Vegas, called the narrative about herself and her family "out of hand."
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
Dove Cameron's New Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Watch: Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade. Dove Cameron has hit all the right notes with her epic beauty makeover. The "Breakfast" singer has ditched her comic-book black hair for a color that packed a lot more punch. On Oct. 17, Dove debuted her dramatic transformation on Instagram, revealing a bright yellow blunt bob and straight baby bangs.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram. In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."
