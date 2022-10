The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.

