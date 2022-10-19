ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

MPD Reports: Man found deceased in his truck; suicide threat; mental health issues and domestic disputes

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UPDATE: Athens police respond to shooting on Gaines School Road

UPDATE: A 19-year-old Athens man died and an 18-year-old Athens man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. The current investigation indicates that the two men shot each other at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 21, the release said.
ATHENS, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference

CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
CLEVELAND, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Driver Injured In Rollover Accident On Paradise Valley Road

(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident in White County Friday injured the driver. A social media post from the White County Public Safety stated the accident was reported at 1:13 PM on Paradise Valley Road. White County Fire and EMS were dispatched, within minutes Division Chief, Battalion 2, and Captain 1 were...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy