MPD Reports: Man found deceased in his truck; suicide threat; mental health issues and domestic disputes

Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Passenger throws gun out of window during pursuit; cars racing ends in fatality; juvenile assaults caretaker
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage to Property –...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment
ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence...
Monroe Local News
Walton County crime continues on a downward trend as number of cases cleared rises
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A recent conversation Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman had with a friend of his had him concerned about a perception of the crime rate in Walton County. “I had a friend who is in real estate ask me what our crime rate...
Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
Red and Black
UPDATE: Athens police respond to shooting on Gaines School Road
UPDATE: A 19-year-old Athens man died and an 18-year-old Athens man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. The current investigation indicates that the two men shot each other at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 21, the release said.
‘Psychic healer’ stole $70K from couple and may have victimized others, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators say stole $70,000 from a couple. Gainesville police said Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes pretended to be a psychic healer and “would make promises that he very well knew he could not uphold.”. Investigators said he would threaten to...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 15-year-old sneaks in thru upstairs window to see 14-year-old; suicide attempt; entering auto and domestic violence reports
Dispute – W. Marable – Male and female subjects were involved in a verbal dispute. Both subjects stated the dispute was verbal only. Neither subject had visible injuries. Subjects left the area together. Welfare Check – Walton Mills Apartments- Female subject was in a friend’s apartment laying on...
Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail. Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference
CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
2 teens arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death on DeKalb road
Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road la...
Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say
A woman who previously had a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County is back in j...
Henry County Daily Herald
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
wrwh.com
Driver Injured In Rollover Accident On Paradise Valley Road
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident in White County Friday injured the driver. A social media post from the White County Public Safety stated the accident was reported at 1:13 PM on Paradise Valley Road. White County Fire and EMS were dispatched, within minutes Division Chief, Battalion 2, and Captain 1 were...
WMAZ
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
